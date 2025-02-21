Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly's convoy met with an accident on the Durgapur Expressway near Dantanpur while en route to Bardhaman. A lorry's sudden movement caused a minor collision, but Ganguly remained unharmed. Despite brief disruption, he continued his journey without delays. No injuries were reported.

Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had a close call on Thursday when his convoy was involved in an accident on the Durgapur Expressway near Dantanpur. Fortunately, Ganguly remained unharmed, and no injuries were reported.  

The incident occurred while Ganguly was on his way to Bardhaman for an event. His Range Rover was moving at a moderate speed when a lorry unexpectedly attempted to merge into his convoy. The sudden movement created instability, prompting his driver to apply the brakes immediately. This led to a chain reaction where the vehicle following his car collided with his Range Rover.  

Since none of the vehicles involved was travelling at high speed, the impact was minimal. However, two vehicles in the convoy sustained minor damage. Ganguly was forced to halt briefly before resuming his journey without any disruptions.  

According to sources, heavy rain had begun in Dantanpur and other parts of West Bengal at the time of the incident. The wet roads may have contributed to the lorry’s sudden movement, which ultimately led to the accident.  

Despite the accident, Ganguly remained composed and proceeded to attend his scheduled events in Bardhaman. After ensuring the situation was under control, he continued his journey without further delay.  

The accident did not cause any major traffic disruptions on the expressway, and all vehicles involved were able to move ahead without requiring extensive assistance.  

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported, and Ganguly’s vehicle sustained only minor damage. His security team promptly assessed the situation, ensuring a smooth continuation of his journey. 

