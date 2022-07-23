Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

Yuzvendra Chahal has turned 32 years old. Here is how social media wished him on his birthday, including the likes of his wife, Dhanashree Verma, and Virat Kohli.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to dominate in limited-overs cricket with his tricky spins and googlies, which are still a mystery for most batters across the globe. As he has made a name for himself in the format, he has also become a Team India regular in white-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Chahal is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, turning 32. While he is currently on tour with Team India in the West Indies, he is expected to have a stellar celebration with his teammates at the Indian camp. At the same time, social media is also celebrating his birthday, with fans and fellow cricketers pouring him with wishes.

The wishes began with Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, who wrote, “Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man, and may God always be kind. 💫 Happy birthday, @yuzi_chahal23. Ps. I’m your biggest fan”. She also shared a couple of adorable pictures of them.

ALSO READ: CAN CRICKET BE PLAYED WEARING SHORTS? HERE'S WHAT YUZVENDRA CHAHAL HAS TO SAY

Also, Chahal’s India and former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli took to the platform to wish him, as he penned, “Happy birthday spin wizard. Good health, happiness and lots of success to you.” Chahal has been playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) since IPL 2022.

Among others were Chahal’s Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who wrote, “A prankster and an absolute gem of a person. 💎 Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal 🤗♥️”. On the other hand, former Indian Suresh Raina noted, “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal, wishing you all the success and happiness in life. I hope you achieve even greater milestones in the future. Have an amazing day, brother 🤗 #HappyBirthdayYuzi”.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI - 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

Former Indian Robin Uthappa was also one of the wishes, as he authored, “Happy birthday, rockstar @yuzi_chahal. 🤗 Have a fantastic year ahead. Keep rocking the way you do!” Also, RR wished its trustable leggie by stating, “Happy birthday to our 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐚𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐥”, whereas RCB wished, “Wishing the spin wizard, @yuzi_chahal, a very very happy birthday! 🥳 We love you, Yuzi! ❤️”.