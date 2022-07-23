Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32

    Yuzvendra Chahal has turned 32 years old. Here is how social media wished him on his birthday, including the likes of his wife, Dhanashree Verma, and Virat Kohli.

    Happy birthday Yuzvendra Chahal: Wife Dhanashree, Kohli lead wishes as leggie turns 32-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 2:33 PM IST

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to dominate in limited-overs cricket with his tricky spins and googlies, which are still a mystery for most batters across the globe. As he has made a name for himself in the format, he has also become a Team India regular in white-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Chahal is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, turning 32. While he is currently on tour with Team India in the West Indies, he is expected to have a stellar celebration with his teammates at the Indian camp. At the same time, social media is also celebrating his birthday, with fans and fellow cricketers pouring him with wishes.

    The wishes began with Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, who wrote, “Life is just a journey but yet so beautiful in many ways. You’re a good man, and may God always be kind. 💫 Happy birthday, @yuzi_chahal23. Ps. I’m your biggest fan”. She also shared a couple of adorable pictures of them.

    ALSO READ: CAN CRICKET BE PLAYED WEARING SHORTS? HERE'S WHAT YUZVENDRA CHAHAL HAS TO SAY

    Also, Chahal’s India and former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli took to the platform to wish him, as he penned, “Happy birthday spin wizard. Good health, happiness and lots of success to you.” Chahal has been playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) since IPL 2022.

    Among others were Chahal’s Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who wrote, “A prankster and an absolute gem of a person. 💎 Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal 🤗♥️”. On the other hand, former Indian Suresh Raina noted, “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal, wishing you all the success and happiness in life. I hope you achieve even greater milestones in the future. Have an amazing day, brother 🤗 #HappyBirthdayYuzi”.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI - 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    Former Indian Robin Uthappa was also one of the wishes, as he authored, “Happy birthday, rockstar @yuzi_chahal. 🤗 Have a fantastic year ahead. Keep rocking the way you do!” Also, RR wished its trustable leggie by stating, “Happy birthday to our 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐚𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐥”, whereas RCB wished, “Wishing the spin wizard, @yuzi_chahal, a very very happy birthday! 🥳 We love you, Yuzi! ❤️”.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2022, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: There were nerves in the end - Shikhar Dhawan after India's 3-run win against West Indies/Windies-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: 'There were nerves in the end' - Dhawan after India's 3-run win

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?-ayh

    With women's cricket set for CWG debut, will ICC's Olympic cause get a boost?

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans respond as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Fans upset as Shikhar Dhawan misses out on 18th ODI century

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, West Indies/Windies opts to field against India-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson returns to playing XI, Windies opts to field

    In a 1st, BCCI introduces A+ category for Indian umpires-ayh

    In a 1st, BCCI introduces A+ category for Indian umpires

    Recent Stories

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    football Manchester United Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit snt

    Manchester United's Jadon Sancho reveals how Erik ten Hag's methods changing team spirit

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks - adt

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks

    Who was Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actor passes away while playing cricket drb

    Who was Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’? Actor passes away while playing cricket

    Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say-ayh

    Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon