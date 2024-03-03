Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gujarat Titans' Rs 3.60 crore new signing Robin Minz meets with accident, currently under observation

    Gujarat Titans' uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Minz met with an unfortunate bike accident on Saturday and is presently under observation.

    Gujarat Titans' Rs 3.60 crore new signing Robin Minz meets with accident, currently under observation snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz of the Gujarat Titans encountered an unfortunate incident on Saturday as he was involved in a bike accident and is presently under observation. Robin made history last year by becoming the first-ever player from the Adivasi community to join the Indian Premier League, having been acquired by the Titans for a substantial Rs 3.60 crore during the December auction. According to a report from News18, Robin was riding his Kawasaki superbike when it collided with another bike, leading to a loss of control.

    Robin has suffered bruises on right knee and his superbike was severely damaged. "He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Francis Minz, his father, was quoted as saying in the report.

    It remains uncertain whether there will be a delay in Robin Minz joining the Titans’ pre-season camp for IPL 2024 due to his recent involvement in a bike accident. Robin, who recently returned home after representing Jharkhand in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka, showcased his talent with a remarkable 137 runs. However, despite his efforts, Karnataka secured a first-innings lead.

    Also read: Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update

    Hailing from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district, Robin is the son of Francis, a retired army personnel who currently serves as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

    Under the guidance of coaches Chanchal Bhattacharya, Asif Haque, and SP Gautam at the Sonnet Cricket Club in Ranchi, the 21-year-old Robin has been honing his skills. Notably, he has received coaching from Chanchal Bhattacharya, who was once the coach of MS Dhoni.

    In a heartwarming gesture, India batter Shubman Gill, who serves as the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, along with other national team members, recently visited Francis at the airport following India's five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test match.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update snt

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update

    Ranji Trophy semifinal, TN vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer trolled after he flops on return to domestic cricket snt

    Ranji Trophy semifinal, TN vs Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer trolled after he flops on return to domestic cricket

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video snt

    Dhoni plays dandiya with Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash; WATCH viral video

    IPL 2024: James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers' bowling coach for upcoming season snt

    IPL 2024: James Franklin replaces Dale Steyn as Sunrisers' bowling coach for upcoming season - Report

    cricket Ishan Kishan declined BCCI's redemption offer in England Test Series: Report osf

    Ishan Kishan declined BCCI's redemption offer in England Test series: Report

    Recent Stories

    Thats so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Mark Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO) gcw

    'That's so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO)

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkha RBAnd

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand

    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam anr

    Kerala: Police nab suspect who was behind kidnapping of 2-year-old from Kollam

    Xiaomi HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible gcw

    Xiaomi's HyperOS rollout to begin from April for THESE devices: Is your phone eligible?

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update snt

    Will IPL 2024 be MS Dhoni's last season? CSK legend's childhood friend drops massive update

    Recent Videos

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon