Gujarat Titans' Rs 3.60 crore new signing Robin Minz meets with accident, currently under observation

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz of the Gujarat Titans encountered an unfortunate incident on Saturday as he was involved in a bike accident and is presently under observation. Robin made history last year by becoming the first-ever player from the Adivasi community to join the Indian Premier League, having been acquired by the Titans for a substantial Rs 3.60 crore during the December auction. According to a report from News18, Robin was riding his Kawasaki superbike when it collided with another bike, leading to a loss of control.

Robin has suffered bruises on right knee and his superbike was severely damaged. "He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Francis Minz, his father, was quoted as saying in the report.

It remains uncertain whether there will be a delay in Robin Minz joining the Titans’ pre-season camp for IPL 2024 due to his recent involvement in a bike accident. Robin, who recently returned home after representing Jharkhand in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka, showcased his talent with a remarkable 137 runs. However, despite his efforts, Karnataka secured a first-innings lead.

Hailing from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district, Robin is the son of Francis, a retired army personnel who currently serves as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Under the guidance of coaches Chanchal Bhattacharya, Asif Haque, and SP Gautam at the Sonnet Cricket Club in Ranchi, the 21-year-old Robin has been honing his skills. Notably, he has received coaching from Chanchal Bhattacharya, who was once the coach of MS Dhoni.

In a heartwarming gesture, India batter Shubman Gill, who serves as the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, along with other national team members, recently visited Francis at the airport following India's five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test match.