    KCL: Vishnu Vinod's blistering century powers Thrissur Titans to eight-wicket win against Alleppey Ripples

    Vishnu Vinod's blistering century powered Thrissur Titans to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Alappuzha Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League. Chasing 182, Vinod's explosive knock of 139 runs off just 45 balls, studded with 17 sixes, sealed the win in 12.4 overs.

    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

    Thrissur Titans secured a resounding eight-wicket victory over Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League on Friday (September 13). Vishnu Vinod's blistering knock of 139 in just 45 balls powered Thrissur to a commanding win at the Karyavattom Stadium. Thrissur chased down the target of 182 runs in just 12.4 overs thanks to Vishnu's ruthless knock which included five fours and 17 sixes. 

    This remarkable innings earned Vishnu the record for the fastest century in the Kerala Cricket League. He reached hundred in just 33 balls, hitting 12 sixes and four fours. When he was finally dismissed for 139 in the 12th over, caught by TK Akshay off the bowling of Anand Joseph, Thrissur's score was 180. Vinod was deservedly named the Player of the Match.

    Earlier, Thrissur won the toss and elected to field first. Alleppey openers got their team off to a solid start with a century partnership. They posted a challenging total of 181 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The partnership between Mohammed Azharuddeen and Krishna Prasad yielded 123 runs in 14 overs before they were separated. 

    Azharuddeen was dismissed for 90 runs off 53 balls when Alleppey's score was 150 in 17.1 over. The Kerala batter's knock included six maximums and seven boundaries. He was caught by Varun Nayanar off the bowling of Monu Krishna. With the quick dismissals of Alfi Francis (16), Neel Sunny (0), Atul Diamond (20), and Akshay Chandran (1), Alleppey's innings ended at 181 for six in 20 overs.

    Chasing a target of 182 runs, Thrissur got off to a flying start thanks to openers Vishnu Vinod and Ahamed Imran. They put on a quickfire 104-run partnership in just eight overs. At the mid-way stage, Thrissur's score was 137 for one. They wrapped up the chase within the next three overs. Akshay Manohar (16) and Abhishek Pratap (1) remained unbeaten.

