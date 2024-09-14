Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH)

    Shreyas Iyer, who came on to bowl in the 28th over, drew the first blood in his first ball. It was Iyer's fourth First Class wicket, his previous scalp was Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya back in 2018.  

    Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer takes stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Mayank Agarwal (WATCH)
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    India D captain Shreyas Iyer hasn't had a great Duleep Trophy 2024 campaign with the bat so far, but the Mumbai cricketer seems to be enjoying his bowling. The 29-year-old picked up the wicket of India A skipper Mayank Agarwal in the second innings of the second round match at Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on Saturday (September 14). 

    India D didn't have a great outing with the bat as they were folded for just 183 runs in the first innings, giving away a lead of 107 to India A. Mayank Agarwal and Co. put up 380/3 on the scoreboard, setting up a target of 488 for India D. Opener Pratham Singh and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a partnership of 115 runs before the skipper was dismissed for 56. 

    Shreyas Iyer, who came on to bowl in the 28th over, drew the first blood in his first ball. His right arm off spin did the trick as Mayank Agarwal flicked the flighted delivery back to Iyer, who took a low diving catch to his right. It was Iyer's fourth First Class wicket, his previous scalp was Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya back in 2018.  

    India D haven't made the best of starts to their 488-run chase, as opener Atharva Taide departed for a five ball duck. No.3 batsman Ricky Bhui came out an played is shots, scoring 44 off 52 balls, hitting eight boundaries and a maximum, while Yash Bubey has held his ground at the other end with 15 runs off 60 deliveries. Dubey and Bhui will resume the mammoth chase on Day 5 as India D need 426 runs from 71 overs to secure a victory. 

