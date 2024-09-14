Livingstone stars as England clinch thrilling Victory against Australia in second T20I

Liam Livingstone's all-round brilliance powered England to a thrilling three-wicket victory over Australia in the second T20I in Cardiff, leveling the three-match series at 1-1.

Chasing a challenging target of 194, England didn't have the best of starts, losing two early wickets with just 34 runs on the board. Will Jacks (12) and Jordan Cox (0) were the batsmen back in the pavilion. However, captain Philip Salt (39) and Livingstone steadied the ship with a crucial 45-run partnership. Even after Salt's departure, Livingstone continued his onslaught, forging a match-winning 90-run stand with Jake Ball (44 off 24 balls).

Livingstone's blistering knock of 87 off just 47 balls was studded with six maximums and five fours. Despite losing Livingstone and Ball in quick succession, England managed to cross the finish line with six balls to spare. Sam Curran (1), Brydon Carse (0) were the other wickets to fall, while Jamie Overton (4*) and Adil Rashid (1*) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Australia, put into bat, got off to a flying start thanks to a brisk 52-run opening stand between Matt Short (28) and Travis Head (31 off 14). Although Head departed early, Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Josh Inglis (42) kept the scoreboard ticking, guiding Australia to a competitive total.

The Aussie middle-order failed to capitalize on the platform set by the openers. Marcus Stoinis (2) and Tim David (1) couldn't make significant contributions. Cameron Green (13) and Aaron Hardie (20 off 9) remained unbeaten. Livingstone was the pick of the England bowlers, returning with figures of 2/39.

The third and final T20I of the series will be played in Manchester on Sunday (September 15), while the five-match ODI series will begin at Trent Bridge on Thursday (September 19).

