Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

    Shikhar Dhawan expresses his determination to stage a comeback following his unexpected exclusion from the Asian Games squad.

    Cricket Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Experiencing a sense of astonishment, India's prominent batsman Shikhar Dhawan acknowledges feeling "a bit shocked" upon discovering his omission from the squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Despite this unexpected setback, Dhawan maintains a contented mindset and dedicates himself to maintaining his fitness, diligently positioning himself for a potential recall to the Indian team.

    The forthcoming Games in Hangzhou will not feature India's primary lineup, as the World Cup swiftly follows suit. In light of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a substitute squad, helmed by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhawan, who had led the secondary team on four previous occasions when primary players were unavailable, rested, or concurrently engaged in other series, now finds himself in a unique situation of missing out.

    Nonetheless, Dhawan's focus remains steadfast on revitalising his form and ensuring optimal fitness, poised for the opportunity to reclaim his place in the national side.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17

    "When my name was not there, I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it," said Dhawan.

    "Happy that Rutu [Gaikwad] will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well." he added

    Dhawan, who hasn’t played since December last year, said he was keeping fit should a call-back materialise. "I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit. There is always a chance whether it is 1% or 20%.

    "I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that.

    "I have not spoken to any selector [about my future]. I keep going to National Cricket Academy [in Bengaluru]. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it."

    Also Read: Prithvi Shaw shares internet frenzy over double ton in England's One-Day Cup in latest Instagram story

    "I am in a very happy state of mind. I am very blessed to have such an amazing career and contribute to the Indian team.

    "At this stage, you go year by year. Physically I am very fit and I have an IPL to win for Punjab Kings. Hopefully, we can do that next year." concluded Dhawan

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17 osf

    Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Sensational 244 in England's One-Day Cup sparks Instagram frenzy osf

    Prithvi Shaw shares internet frenzy over double ton in England's One-Day Cup in latest Instagram story

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps cricket squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan revamps squad; Faheem Ashraf returns, Tayyab Tahir receives maiden call-up

    Cricket ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket sales launch for India matches and more osf

    ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket purchase guide, booking details, dates, and more

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for August 11 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 11, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Mallikarjun Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya sabha to 'protect democracy' amid Adhir Ranjan's suspension AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge urges Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya sabha to 'protect democracy' amid Adhir Ranjan's suspension

    Gadar 2 LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites RBA

    'Gadar 2' LEAKED: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film out on Filmyzilla, 123movies and other torrent sites

    We followed Supreme Court order: Centre on Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners

    We followed Supreme Court order: Centre on Bill on appointment of Election Commissioners

    Kerala's Punnamada lake ready to host iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race anr

    Kerala's Punnamada lake ready to host iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon