Shikhar Dhawan aiming for redemption after Asian Games omission

Shikhar Dhawan expresses his determination to stage a comeback following his unexpected exclusion from the Asian Games squad.

Experiencing a sense of astonishment, India's prominent batsman Shikhar Dhawan acknowledges feeling "a bit shocked" upon discovering his omission from the squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Despite this unexpected setback, Dhawan maintains a contented mindset and dedicates himself to maintaining his fitness, diligently positioning himself for a potential recall to the Indian team.

The forthcoming Games in Hangzhou will not feature India's primary lineup, as the World Cup swiftly follows suit. In light of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a substitute squad, helmed by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhawan, who had led the secondary team on four previous occasions when primary players were unavailable, rested, or concurrently engaged in other series, now finds himself in a unique situation of missing out.

Nonetheless, Dhawan's focus remains steadfast on revitalising his form and ensuring optimal fitness, poised for the opportunity to reclaim his place in the national side.

"When my name was not there, I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it," said Dhawan.

"Happy that Rutu [Gaikwad] will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well." he added

Dhawan, who hasn’t played since December last year, said he was keeping fit should a call-back materialise. "I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit. There is always a chance whether it is 1% or 20%.

"I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that.

"I have not spoken to any selector [about my future]. I keep going to National Cricket Academy [in Bengaluru]. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it."

"I am in a very happy state of mind. I am very blessed to have such an amazing career and contribute to the Indian team.

"At this stage, you go year by year. Physically I am very fit and I have an IPL to win for Punjab Kings. Hopefully, we can do that next year." concluded Dhawan