Prithvi Shaw shares internet frenzy over double ton in England's One-Day Cup in latest Instagram story

Prithvi Shaw's scintillating knock of 244 runs off 144 balls for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup against Somerset has garnered widespread attention. The out-of-favour Indian cricketer's remarkable performance, which included 24 fours and eight sixes, not only set records but also led to a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans.

Prithvi Shaw has taken the cricket world by storm with his exceptional performance, as he blazed his way to a remarkable 244 runs off just 144 balls for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup tournament, where they clashed with Somerset. In England's One-Day Cup tournament against Somerset, Shaw unleashed his prowess to notch an impressive 244 runs in just 153 deliveries. This achievement is monumental for the talented cricketer, especially after facing challenges with his bat during this year's Indian Premier League. This extraordinary feat etched his name in the records, making him the first Indian batter to secure a double century in the tournament. Moreover, he joined the league of Cheteshwar Pujara as the only two Indian batters to surpass the 150-run milestone in the tournament. A dazzling array of 24 fours and eight sixes marked his marathon innings, propelling Northamptonshire to a commanding 415/8 after they chose to set the total by batting.

In the wake of his outstanding performance, the cricket community erupted in applause, with fans and Shaw's close associates congratulating him. Demonstrating his joy and gratitude, Shaw took to Instagram to share snippets capturing the overwhelming response to his achievement.

Over the past years, Prithvi Shaw encountered challenges in securing a spot in the Indian cricket lineup. However, his recent display showcased the potent force he still remains on the field.

The 23-year-old cricketer, navigating his inaugural county season, achieved his maiden century for the team in just 81 deliveries. His momentum surged as he raced to the 200-run milestone in a mere 129 balls, fortified by an impressive array of 24 fours and eight sixes. This incredible performance powered Northamptonshire to amass 415/8 while opting to bat.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens dressing room amid renovation work

Noteworthy is the fact that this marked his ninth List A century, the first one since his 165 against Karnataka during the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal, a game in which he led Mumbai to lift the title in the 2020-21 season.

Shaw's monumental innings was the result of his third appearance for Northamptonshire. In his previous two outings, he managed scores of 26 and 34 respectively, further underscoring his significant contribution to the team's journey.