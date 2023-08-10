Asia Cup 2023: India's squad announcement expected by August 17

Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, stirring speculations about India's squad selection. Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to announce the team for the tournament, aligning it closely with the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 lineup.

As the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 draws near, speculations are rife about the composition of India's squad for the event. According to reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is poised to unveil the squad for the tournament, which is likely to closely mirror the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 team. This strategic move aims to provide crucial game time to players in preparation for the marquee tournament.

The Asia Cup 2023 has been the focal point of discussions, involving intricate negotiations among the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), BCCI, and PCB. The culmination of these deliberations has paved the way for a hybrid model, resulting in matches being hosted across two countries, namely Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The event is scheduled to unfold from August 30th to September 17th, encompassing a total of 13 matches, with 4 slated for Pakistan and 9 for Sri Lanka.

Beyond the thrill of this encounter, the Asia Cup serves as an ideal platform for teams to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The Indian Cricket Team is gearing up for the challenges of the Asia Cup through meticulous preparation. An essential training camp has been scheduled at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from August 24th to 29th. This signifies a significant departure from recent practice, as the team has not conducted such a preparatory camp before a tournament for a considerable period.

The motive behind this intensive camp could be twofold. Firstly, it could help players acclimatise to the One Day International (ODI) format, given that their exposure to this format has been relatively limited over the past two years. The team's ability to post formidable totals has come into question, as they have encountered difficulties in achieving scores surpassing 200. Secondly, the camp offers an opportunity for players to regain their ODI rhythm and fine-tune their skills before the commencement of the Asia Cup.

The anticipation surrounding the Asia Cup 2023 extends to the announcement of India's squad. According to reliable sources cited by News 18, the BCCI is likely to make the squad announcement on either August 16th or 17th. This decision has reportedly been influenced by the need to provide adequate time for the full recovery of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are on their path to attaining peak fitness. As cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the revelation of India's Asia Cup squad, the cricketing landscape buzzes with excitement, both for the forthcoming tournament and the team's strategic preparation endeavours.

