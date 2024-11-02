Sai Sudharsan scores century as India A fights back against Australia A

Sai Sudharsan scored a century (103) and Devdutt Padikkal (88) also performed well as India A sets a target of 225 runs against Australia A. 

India A's Sai Sudharsan (103) scored a century in the four-day match against Australia A. With Devdutt Padikkal (88) also performing well, the visitors set a target of 225 runs. India A's second innings ended at 312 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Ishan Kishan (32) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (17) disappointed once again. For Australia A, Fergus O'Neill took four wickets and Todd Murphy picked up three.

India A resumed batting on day three at 208-2. Sai completed his century soon after but was then dismissed, bowled by Todd Murphy. Facing 200 balls, Sai hit nine boundaries. He added 196 runs with Padikkal before departing. India A's collapse began after Sai's dismissal. Padikkal added eight runs to his overnight score before being dismissed. His innings included six boundaries.

Baba Indrajith (6), Ishan Kishan (32), and Nitish (17) who followed, failed to shine. Ishan started well but couldn't carry on his innings. Facing 58 balls, he hit two sixes and three fours. Manav Suthar (6), Prasidh Krishna (0), and Mukesh Kumar (0) were the other dismissals. Navdeep Saini (18) remained not out.

Earlier, the hosts, who resumed their first innings on day two at 99-4, were bowled out for 195 by India. Mukesh Kumar, who took six wickets for 46 runs, was the destroyer of the Australian innings. Prasidh Krishna took three wickets and Nitish Reddy chipped in with one. Todd Murphy's fighting knock of 33 runs helped Australia gain a crucial lead of 88 runs. Captain Nathan McSweeney was the top scorer with 39 runs. In the first innings, India were bowled out for 107. Brendan Doggett, who took six wickets, demolished the Indian batting line-up.

