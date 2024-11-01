IPL 2025 retentions: Why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore | Explained

Kolkata Knight Riders has retained six players for IPL 2025, including key figures such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, along with uncapped talents Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

IPL 2025 retentions why KKR faced Rs 69 crore deduction despite spending only Rs 57 crore Explained snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finalized their player retention strategy ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 mega auction later this year. The franchise has retained six players, including key figures such as Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, along with uncapped talents Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Rinku Singh emerged as KKR’s top retention choice, commanding a hefty price of Rs. 13 crore. Meanwhile, veteran players Narine, Russell, and Varun Chakaravarthy were each retained for Rs. 12 crore.

Rs 51 crore left in KKR's purse for IPL 2025 mega auction 

The franchise also secured the services of uncapped players Harshit and Ramandeep for Rs. 4 crore each. In total, KKR's expenditure on these retentions reached Rs. 57 crore.

However, the team faces a significant purse adjustment due to IPL retention rules. KKR's budget was reduced by Rs. 69 crore from their original cap of Rs. 120 crore.

Also read: IPL 2025: CSK retain Dhoni, Pant enters auction pool and more; full list of players retained and released here

According to the IPL regulations, the deductions are calculated based on the number and status of retained players, with Rs. 18 crore for the first and fourth capped players, Rs. 14 crore for the second capped player, Rs. 11 crore for the third, and Rs. 4 crore each for the two uncapped players, resulting in a total deduction of Rs. 69 crore.

As a result, KKR will head into the auction with a remaining budget of Rs. 51 crore, despite their actual retention spending being lower at Rs. 57 crore.

With a solid core of retained players, KKR is poised to strategize effectively for the upcoming auction as they look to strengthen their squad for the next IPL season.

