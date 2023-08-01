Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting demands investigation into 'Ball-Change Controversy' (Watch)

    The Ashes 2023 series between Australia and England delivered exhilarating cricketing moments, yet it was not without its share of controversy. Following the conclusion of the 5th Test at the Oval, a contentious 'ball-change controversy' surfaced, leading former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to demand a thorough investigation.

    Cricket Ricky Ponting demands investigation into Ashes 2023 'Ball-Change Controversy' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    The Ashes 2023 series between Australia and England delivered exhilarating cricketing action, but it was not without controversy. After the conclusion of the 5th Test at the Oval, a ball-change episode sparked a heated debate, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting demanding an investigation. 

    Ponting expressed his frustration over the replacement ball used by England on the final day of the match, stating that it was not comparable to the original ball. He argued that the replacement ball swung significantly more, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of Australian players and sparking calls for an inquiry. Usman Khawaja, the Australian batter, also shared his concerns about the ball change, citing its impact on the game and demanding clarification from the umpires. The 'ball-change controversy' has added another layer of intrigue to the Ashes series, calling for further scrutiny into the matter.

    "The conditions were better for bowling this morning. But what I saw last night, that ball there, I'll put my hand up and say I've got absolutely no doubt at all that that ball would not have done anywhere near as much as what that one did this morning. Double the amount of movement this morning from yesterday afternoon, seam movement and swing. I think it's a huge blunder that needs to be investigated.

    "That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think actually has to be investigated... whether there was the right condition of balls in the box, or the umpires have just picked one out of there that they think will be okay to use," Ponting asserted.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia

    "We started off really well. The big thing was that ball. As soon as they changed that ball, the first over they changed that ball. I knew straight away this ball was very different. I went straight up to Kumar and said 'how old is this ball you've given them because it feels like it's about eight overs old.' You could see the writing on both sides and it hit my bat so hard.

    "I've opened in every single innings this Ashes series and I haven't felt the ball hit my bat as hard as that ball felt when it hit my bat. So I said to the boys even coming into today (fifth day) to be careful, this new ball, it's going to be tricky. It's going to be a lot harder than that other ball," he said.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch) osf

    Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch)

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck snt

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia

    Cricket Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh osf

    Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland osf

    Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland

    Recent Stories

    cricket The ultimate Ashes warrior: 7 famous quotes by Stuart Broad osf

    The ultimate Ashes warrior: 7 famous quotes by Stuart Broad

    Eggs to Salmon-7 food to help build muscles RBA EAI

    Eggs to Salmon-7 food to help build muscles

    Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha passes registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023; check details

    7 ways to get a flat tummy RBA EAI

    7 ways to get a flat tummy

    5 benefits of Black Tea on your Health vma eai

    5 benefits of Black Tea on your Health

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon