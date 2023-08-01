Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting demands investigation into 'Ball-Change Controversy' (Watch)

The Ashes 2023 series between Australia and England delivered exhilarating cricketing moments, yet it was not without its share of controversy. Following the conclusion of the 5th Test at the Oval, a contentious 'ball-change controversy' surfaced, leading former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to demand a thorough investigation.

Ponting expressed his frustration over the replacement ball used by England on the final day of the match, stating that it was not comparable to the original ball. He argued that the replacement ball swung significantly more, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of Australian players and sparking calls for an inquiry. Usman Khawaja, the Australian batter, also shared his concerns about the ball change, citing its impact on the game and demanding clarification from the umpires. The 'ball-change controversy' has added another layer of intrigue to the Ashes series, calling for further scrutiny into the matter.

"The conditions were better for bowling this morning. But what I saw last night, that ball there, I'll put my hand up and say I've got absolutely no doubt at all that that ball would not have done anywhere near as much as what that one did this morning. Double the amount of movement this morning from yesterday afternoon, seam movement and swing. I think it's a huge blunder that needs to be investigated.

"That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think actually has to be investigated... whether there was the right condition of balls in the box, or the umpires have just picked one out of there that they think will be okay to use," Ponting asserted.

"We started off really well. The big thing was that ball. As soon as they changed that ball, the first over they changed that ball. I knew straight away this ball was very different. I went straight up to Kumar and said 'how old is this ball you've given them because it feels like it's about eight overs old.' You could see the writing on both sides and it hit my bat so hard.

"I've opened in every single innings this Ashes series and I haven't felt the ball hit my bat as hard as that ball felt when it hit my bat. So I said to the boys even coming into today (fifth day) to be careful, this new ball, it's going to be tricky. It's going to be a lot harder than that other ball," he said.