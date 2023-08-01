Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia

    After the thrilling Ashes 2023 Test series between England and Australia, rumours surfaced that the England camp had declined Australia's offer for post-series drinks at the Oval. In response to the misconceptions, England captain Ben Stokes stepped forward to clarify the situation. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    The Ashes 2023 Test series between Australia and England will be remembered as one of the finest in history, with England staging a remarkable comeback after losing the first two matches to level the series 2-2. However, after the series concluded at the Oval, there were misconceptions regarding the England team's alleged snub of Australia's offer for post-series drinks. In response to the rumors, England captain Ben Stokes decided to issue a clarification.

    It was reported that Australian players waited for a considerable time and were seen looking into the hosts' dressing rooms after the fifth Test's conclusion. Eventually, they left the ground at close to 10.45 pm, seemingly without meeting for drinks with the England players.

    "To clarify... Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events," tweeted Stokes. "We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room."

    According to reports, the England camp had no interest in having drinks with their Australian counterparts, which came as a disappointment to some. The post-series drinks between the two teams have traditionally been a tradition in international cricket, especially in the context of the Ashes.

    Earlier in the series, tensions were high, and there was a threat of England coach Brendon McCullum possibly snubbing the post-series drinks custom after a controversial stumping incident involving Jonny Bairstow during the Lord's Test. However, as the series progressed, the animosity between the teams eased, and England might have even won the series if not for rain affecting the fourth Test in Manchester.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
