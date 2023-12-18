RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their arsenal

As RCB gears up for the IPL 2024 Auction, a major shake-up in their bowling attack is in the cards. Led by Faf du Plessis, the franchise aims to address key departures and fortify their squad with strategic acquisitions.

Despite reaching the finals thrice, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains elusive to an IPL title. The approaching IPL 2024 Auction on December 19 in Dubai marks a crucial opportunity for the franchise to reshape their squad. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB is undergoing a significant overhaul in their bowling attack, releasing 11 players, mostly bowlers.

Key Departures and Arrivals:

Notable overseas departures include Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, and Wayne Parnell. Indian players released are Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav. RCB acquired Australian all-rounder Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians and traded Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Mayank Dagar.

Retained Players for IPL 2024:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and others.

Current Purse and Slots:

With a purse of Rs 23.25 crore and six slots to fill, including three overseas, RCB's strategy for the IPL 2024 Auction will be closely watched.

Anticipated Strategy:

RCB's primary focus will be reinforcing their bowling attack, having released notable bowlers. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, a former RCB player, is a top priority. The franchise may also consider reacquiring David Willey, given his successful stint at the ODI World Cup 2023.

South African pace sensation Gerald Coetzee, with 20 wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023, is another potential target. The Challengers will also seek a spinner, with Wanindu Hasaranga's departure. Reacquiring him or bidding for experienced England spinner Adil Rashid could address this need.

The IPL 2024 Auction holds the key to RCB's strategic moves, and the franchise is poised to make calculated decisions to enhance their chances in the upcoming season.

Also Read: 'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH)