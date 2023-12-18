Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their arsenal

    As RCB gears up for the IPL 2024 Auction, a major shake-up in their bowling attack is in the cards. Led by Faf du Plessis, the franchise aims to address key departures and fortify their squad with strategic acquisitions.

    cricket RCB's approach at IPL 2024 auction: Targeting bowlers to bolster their Arsenal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    Despite reaching the finals thrice, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remains elusive to an IPL title. The approaching IPL 2024 Auction on December 19 in Dubai marks a crucial opportunity for the franchise to reshape their squad. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB is undergoing a significant overhaul in their bowling attack, releasing 11 players, mostly bowlers.

    Key Departures and Arrivals:

    Notable overseas departures include Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, and Wayne Parnell. Indian players released are Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, and Kedar Jadhav. RCB acquired Australian all-rounder Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians and traded Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Mayank Dagar.

    Retained Players for IPL 2024:

    Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and others.

    Current Purse and Slots:

    With a purse of Rs 23.25 crore and six slots to fill, including three overseas, RCB's strategy for the IPL 2024 Auction will be closely watched.

    Anticipated Strategy:

    RCB's primary focus will be reinforcing their bowling attack, having released notable bowlers. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, a former RCB player, is a top priority. The franchise may also consider reacquiring David Willey, given his successful stint at the ODI World Cup 2023.

    South African pace sensation Gerald Coetzee, with 20 wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023, is another potential target. The Challengers will also seek a spinner, with Wanindu Hasaranga's departure. Reacquiring him or bidding for experienced England spinner Adil Rashid could address this need.

    The IPL 2024 Auction holds the key to RCB's strategic moves, and the franchise is poised to make calculated decisions to enhance their chances in the upcoming season.

    Also Read: 'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH)

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report osf

    IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report

    cricket 'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH) osf

    'You'll always be our forever captain': MI fan's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma wins hearts (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma discuss Mumbai Indians' success in candid video (WATCH)

    Cricket Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan (WATCH)

    IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma's fatigue and Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change snt

    Rohit Sharma's fatigue, Hardik Pandya's fresh approach: Gavaskar decodes Mumbai Indians' captaincy change

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Karnataka Govt mandates mask policy for citizens above 60 amid COVID concerns

    Spotted Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai SHG

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora; Bollywood's glamour lights up the streets of Mumbai

    Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    'Dunki Diaries': Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkumar Hirani reveal BTS stories about the film - Watch

    Cricket Happy Birthday Usman Khawaja: Top 10 quotes by the Australian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Usman Khawaja: Top 10 quotes by the Australian opener

    BRICS Fashion Summit Rings in Global Equality and Devolution Call in Fashion Industry

    BRICS+ Fashion Summit Rings in Global Equality and Devolution Call in Fashion Industry

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon