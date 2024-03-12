'Pakistani Hindus will now be...': Danish Kaneria thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for implementing CAA

In response to the official implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria, also a Hindu residing in Pakistan, praises the move on social media.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a move aimed at granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

In response to this development, Danish Kaneria, a former Pakistani cricketer and a Hindu residing in Pakistan, took to the microblogging site X to express his views. Kaneria remarked that Pakistani Hindus can now breathe freely in open air, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kaneria, known as one of Pakistan's top wicket-takers, particularly in test matches, has been supportive of India in recent controversies.

Earlier, amidst a controversy involving derogatory remarks about India made by a couple of Maldives ministers and high-profile personalities, Danish Kaneria had expressed his support to India on X, followed by a fire emoticon.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Hindu refugees living in Delhi welcomed the implementation of the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) Act, expressing hope and relief as they anticipate being officially recognized as Indian citizens. Celebrations erupted in the Majnu ka Tilla area, where many of them reside, with singing and cheering. Dharamveer Solanki, considered the chief of the Pakistani Hindu refugee families in Delhi, mentioned that around 500 people from the community would now receive citizenship, describing the implementation of the act as a significant relief.

With the CAA rules now being officially notified, the Modi government is set to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from the specified countries, encompassing Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed in December 2019 and subsequently receiving the president's assent, had faced protests across the country. The law had not been enforced earlier due to the delay in notifying the accompanying rules.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya makes comeback to MI dressing room, offers puja with Boucher (WATCH)