Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya makes comeback to MI dressing room, offers puja with Boucher (WATCH)

    As the Indian Premier League 2024 approaches, Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and newly appointed head coach Mark Boucher kick-start the season with a traditional puja ritual in the team's dressing room.

    cricket Hardik Pandya and coach Boucher's spiritual start: Mumbai Indians prepares for IPL 2024 with Puja ceremony osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the Mumbai Indians in anticipation of the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). A video shared on MI's official platform on X captured Pandya participating in a puja alongside the team's new head coach, Mark Boucher.

    In the footage, Pandya is seen illuminating a small lamp as part of the ritual, with Boucher subsequently joining in by breaking a coconut on the floor. This marks a significant homecoming for the all-rounder as he rejoins the franchise where his illustrious career began. The move back to MI involved a substantial all-cash deal, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) acquiring 15 crore in exchange.

    Pandya initiated his career with MI in 2015, securing four titles with the team. After a stint with GT, where he captained the side to victory in their inaugural season in 2022, he is now set to contribute to MI's pursuit of another championship. The team last claimed the title in 2020 and aspires to secure the trophy once more with a star-studded lineup.

    In another MI video, players from the squad were observed receiving their kitbags ahead of the forthcoming season. This season marks a new era with Pandya at the helm, and the team has reinforced its roster with additions such as Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka. Both players showcased outstanding performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, finishing as top wicket-takers with 21 and 20 wickets, respectively.

    The team boasts a star-studded Indian batting unit, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma, Tim David, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others. The pace attack is formidable, with Jasprit Bumrah leading alongside Nuwan Thushara, Jason Behrendoff, and Akash Madhwal, among others.

    Mumbai Indians Full Squad:

    Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

    Also Read: Will Rishabh Pant be included in T20 World Cup 2024 squad? BCCI's Jay Shah's 'condition' revealed

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Dravid's pep talk with Indian players ahead of the IPL 2024 osf

    Rahul Dravid's pep talk with Indian players ahead of the IPL 2024

    R Ashwin reignites 'umpire's call' banter with playful jab at Ben Stokes and England osf

    R Ashwin reignites 'umpire's call' banter with playful jab at Ben Stokes and England

    cricket Will Rishabh Pant be included in T20 World Cup 2024 squad? BCCI's Jay Shah's 'condition' revealed osf

    Will Rishabh Pant be included in T20 World Cup 2024 squad? BCCI's Jay Shah's 'condition' revealed

    cricket BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami osf

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah reveals expected return date for Mohammed Shami

    cricket McCullum acknowledges need for adjustment in 'Bazball' approach after Test series in India osf

    McCullum acknowledges need for adjustment in 'Bazball' approach after Test series in India

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Arjun Syam is the first captain of the house anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Arjun Syam is the first captain of the house

    Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda wedding details: Know when and where RBA

    Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda wedding details: Know when and where

    Byjus staff told to work from home, as firm vacates office spaces

    Byju's staff told to work from home, as firm vacates office spaces

    Bengaluru water crisis: IT employees appeal government to mandate work from home until monsoon vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: IT employees appeal govt to mandate work from home until monsoon

    Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham to release on this date; Check rkn

    Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham to release on this date; Check

    Recent Videos

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon