IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya makes comeback to MI dressing room, offers puja with Boucher (WATCH)

As the Indian Premier League 2024 approaches, Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and newly appointed head coach Mark Boucher kick-start the season with a traditional puja ritual in the team's dressing room.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the Mumbai Indians in anticipation of the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). A video shared on MI's official platform on X captured Pandya participating in a puja alongside the team's new head coach, Mark Boucher.

In the footage, Pandya is seen illuminating a small lamp as part of the ritual, with Boucher subsequently joining in by breaking a coconut on the floor. This marks a significant homecoming for the all-rounder as he rejoins the franchise where his illustrious career began. The move back to MI involved a substantial all-cash deal, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) acquiring 15 crore in exchange.

Pandya initiated his career with MI in 2015, securing four titles with the team. After a stint with GT, where he captained the side to victory in their inaugural season in 2022, he is now set to contribute to MI's pursuit of another championship. The team last claimed the title in 2020 and aspires to secure the trophy once more with a star-studded lineup.

In another MI video, players from the squad were observed receiving their kitbags ahead of the forthcoming season. This season marks a new era with Pandya at the helm, and the team has reinforced its roster with additions such as Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka. Both players showcased outstanding performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, finishing as top wicket-takers with 21 and 20 wickets, respectively.

The team boasts a star-studded Indian batting unit, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma, Tim David, and Suryakumar Yadav, among others. The pace attack is formidable, with Jasprit Bumrah leading alongside Nuwan Thushara, Jason Behrendoff, and Akash Madhwal, among others.

Mumbai Indians Full Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

