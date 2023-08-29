Pakistan cricket team reveals new jerseys for Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup (Watch)

The Pakistan cricket team has taken the wraps off their fresh jerseys ahead of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the highly anticipated ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan cricket team has unveiled their fresh jersey designs in anticipation of the upcoming Asia Cup and the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The official social media account of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on Instagram showcasing the team's new attire. The video concludes with the team's captain, Babar Azam, wearing the new jersey alongside fellow players Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah. Pakistan's women's cricket team members, Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz, also joined them, proudly showcasing the new jerseys.

In preparation for the Asia Cup 2023 and the crucial ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India, the Pakistan cricket team has surged to the top of the ICC ODI Rankings for teams.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan secured the top spot in the ODI format following a convincing 3-0 series victory over Afghanistan. This achievement propelled them above Australia in the rankings.

Before the series against Afghanistan, Australia held the No. 1 position, with Pakistan trailing at second place with a rating of 115.8. However, Pakistan's comprehensive win against Afghanistan led to their ascendancy to the top spot with a rating of 118.48.

The Pakistan team dominated the series against Afghanistan, winning the first ODI by a commanding 142-run margin, bolstered by an outstanding bowling performance. The second match was a thrilling encounter, with Babar's team narrowly securing a one-wicket victory in the final over. The third ODI witnessed Afghanistan succumbing by a margin of 59 runs.

