Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

The biggest takeaway is DeepSeek-R1’s computing and cost requirements – it is said to consume 97% less computing power while costing 50 times less than OpenAI’s models.

Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), and other semiconductor companies fell in pre-market trade on Monday as Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s open-source model threatened the hegemony of industry leader OpenAI.

At the time of writing, Nvidia stock price was down more than 11% during pre-market trade, while TSMC and Broadcom stocks were down more than 10%. Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM) and ASML Holdings NV (ASML) stocks fell more than 7%.

The rout in AI stocks also spilled over to the broader markets, with the Nasdaq 100 index futures tumbling 3.6% at the time of writing.

DeepSeek, funded by the Chinese hedge fund High-Flyer, was founded by Liang Wenfeng in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. Its R1 large language model is said to match the performance of OpenAI’s o1 across math, code, and reasoning.

The biggest takeaway is DeepSeek-R1’s computing and cost requirements – it is said to consume 97% less computing power, allowing the company to work around the U.S. government’s restrictions on the export of high-end AI chips to China.

It also costs 50 times less compared to OpenAI’s models.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for Nvidia stock turned ‘extremely bearish’ (21/100) from ‘bearish’ (35/100) a day ago.

NVDA retail sentiment.jpg NVDA sentiment and message volume January 27, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

For TSMC stock, the sentiment meter remained in the ‘neutral’ (47/100) territory.

TSM retail sentiment.jpg TSM sentiment and message volume January 27, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

At the same time, ARM stock drew a ‘bearish’ (43/100) take by retail investors on Stocktwits.

ARM retail sentiment.jpg ARM sentiment and message volume January 27, 2025, as of 8 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Nvidia’s stock price has had a slow start to 2025, gaining a little over 3% year-to-date, while Broadcom has gained nearly 5.5%.

TSMC’s stock price has gained over 10% in 2025 so far. On the other hand, Arm’s stock has gained over 26% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off

SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off

Recent Stories

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer vkp

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon
Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Video Icon
Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Video Icon