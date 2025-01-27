SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off

For the fourth quarter, SoFi Tech reported a 19% year-over-year (YoY) rise in net revenue to $734.12 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $682 million. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.29 versus an analyst estimate of $0.04.

SoFi Tech Stock Tumbles As Weak Outlook Overshadows CEO’s ‘Best Year Ever' Remarks, Q4 Beat — But Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) traded lower by over 8% in Monday’s pre-market session as a weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed the firm’s upbeat fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings.

For the fourth quarter, SoFi Tech reported a 19% year-over-year (YoY) rise in its net revenue to $734.12 million compared to a Wall Street estimate of $682 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.29 versus an analyst estimate of $0.04. Net income jumped nearly 600% YoY to $332.47 million.

Net interest income (NII) rose 21% YoY to $470.2 million, driven by a 23% increase in average interest-earning assets and a 68 basis points decrease in cost of funds, mostly offset by a 62 basis points decrease in average yields year-over-year.

The company reported net interest margin (NIM) at 5.91%, up 34 basis points sequentially from 5.57% and down 11 basis points YoY from 6.02%.

SoFi’s Financial Services segment net revenue increased 84% YoY to $256.5 million, while Technology Platform’s net revenue increased 6% YoY to $102.8 million. The lending segment saw its GAAP net revenue of $417.8 million rose 18% from the prior year.

CEO Anthony Noto said 2024 was SoFi's best year ever. "SoFi set new records in revenue, profit, members, and products in 2024, and we look forward to continuing to build momentum on this in 2025.”

However, the firm’s outlook for the current quarter and year failed to align with the CEO’s remarks.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects to generate 0.03 of GAAP EPS compared to an analyst estimate of $0.06.

For 2025, it expects GAAP EPS of $0.25 to $0.27 per share compared to a Wall Street estimate of $0.29.

Revenue expectations, however, stood better than estimates. In the first quarter of 2025, management expects to generate $725 to $745 million of adjusted net revenue versus an analyst estimate of $706 million.

For the full year, SoFi’s revenue outlook stood at $3.200 to $3.275 billion compared to Wall Street’s expectation of $3.04 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (60/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume.

SoFi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:55 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits SoFi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:55 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Most user comments on Stocktwits indicated a positive take on the stock.

SoFi stock has gained over 26% year-to-date and is up over 95% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Akero Stock Hits Over 18-Month High On MASH Trial Data: Citi Lauds ‘Best-Case Scenario,’ Retail Exuberant

Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Nvidia, Broadcom Stocks Tumble Pre-Market As DeepSeek’s Arrival Sparks Fears Of AI Bubble Burst: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Recent Stories

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Ryanair Posts Strong Q3 Earnings But Revises FY26 Traffic Target Over Boeing Delays: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer vkp

India, China to resume Kailash Mansarovar yatra from this summer

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Bitdeer, CleanSpark, Core Scientific Stocks Tumble Despite Bullish Ratings As Retail Sentiment Falters In January 2025

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Gets Price Target Hike At Wells Fargo: Retail Remains Bearish

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Minor tied to tree, assaulted over pipe-breaking allegation in Kaushambi; Probe begins (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon
Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Footage Shows People Running for Cover as Israeli Forces Kill 22 in Lebanon: Reports

Video Icon
Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Is the US-Colombia Trade War Averted? Sanctions on Hold After Agreement But..

Video Icon