Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: 'Anticipating a promising future'

    Nita Ambani, expresses joy over the homecoming of Hardik Pandya, shares insights into the exciting journey that lies ahead for the star all-rounder and the Mumbai Indians family. 

    Cricket Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: Anticipating a promising future osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    In a significant development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially announced the return of Gujarat Titans' captain, Hardik Pandya, to his original franchise, Mumbai Indians. Nita Ambani's first major response as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians after his impactful two-year stint with GT, where he led the team to a memorable TATA IPL championship in their debut season of 2022 and a runner-up finish in the subsequent thrilling final earlier this year.

    As part of a separate trade, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Cameron Green has been exchanged with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, acquired for a substantial ₹17,50,00,000 in the previous auction, showcased his prowess with both bat and ball in his 16-match stint with MI.

    Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, acknowledged Hardik Pandya's desire to return to Mumbai Indians, expressing gratitude for his significant contributions to the team's success. Meanwhile, Akash Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed delight at Hardik's homecoming, citing his ability to bring balance to the team.

    For Hardik, this return signifies a homecoming to the Mumbai Indians, reuniting with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. Having initially gained prominence with MI and making his India debut in 2016, the premier all-rounder played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' four IPL triumphs from 2015 to 2021.

    Nita M. Ambani, sharing her sentiments on Hardik Pandya's return, expressed excitement about the reunion with the Mumbai Indians family. She conveyed optimism for Hardik's future with the team, emphasizing the remarkable journey from a scouted talent to a star in Team India.

    Also Read: How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained osf

    How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies osf

    When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies

    cricket Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set osf

    Historic batting feats: IND vs AUS T20Is - Records broken and set

    cricket India's explosive batting display sets the internet ablaze against Australia in the 2nd T20I osf

    India's explosive batting display sets the internet ablaze against Australia in the 2nd T20I

    Retained by GT, then 'traded' to MI in 2 hours! Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 whirlwind sparks meme fest snt

    Retained by GT, then 'traded' to MI in 2 hours! Hardik Pandya's IPL 2024 whirlwind sparks meme fest

    Recent Stories

    Winter skincare: 7 easy hacks to hydrate skin ATG EAI

    Winter skincare: 7 easy hacks to hydrate skin

    Honor 100 Honor 100 Pro launched in China Check features camera details price more gcw

    Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro launched in China; Check features, camera details, price & more

    Animal Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees" SHG

    Animal: Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees"

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal rkn

    CUSAT tragedy: Petition filed by Save University Campaign Committee to Governor over VC's dismissal

    Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Rashmika Mandanna's role; here's what he said RBA

    Animal: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Rashmika Mandanna's role; here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon