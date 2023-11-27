Nita Ambani's reaction as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians: 'Anticipating a promising future'

Nita Ambani, expresses joy over the homecoming of Hardik Pandya, shares insights into the exciting journey that lies ahead for the star all-rounder and the Mumbai Indians family.

In a significant development, the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially announced the return of Gujarat Titans' captain, Hardik Pandya, to his original franchise, Mumbai Indians. Nita Ambani's first major response as Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians after his impactful two-year stint with GT, where he led the team to a memorable TATA IPL championship in their debut season of 2022 and a runner-up finish in the subsequent thrilling final earlier this year.

As part of a separate trade, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Cameron Green has been exchanged with Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, acquired for a substantial ₹17,50,00,000 in the previous auction, showcased his prowess with both bat and ball in his 16-match stint with MI.

Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket for Gujarat Titans, acknowledged Hardik Pandya's desire to return to Mumbai Indians, expressing gratitude for his significant contributions to the team's success. Meanwhile, Akash Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed delight at Hardik's homecoming, citing his ability to bring balance to the team.

For Hardik, this return signifies a homecoming to the Mumbai Indians, reuniting with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. Having initially gained prominence with MI and making his India debut in 2016, the premier all-rounder played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' four IPL triumphs from 2015 to 2021.

Nita M. Ambani, sharing her sentiments on Hardik Pandya's return, expressed excitement about the reunion with the Mumbai Indians family. She conveyed optimism for Hardik's future with the team, emphasizing the remarkable journey from a scouted talent to a star in Team India.

