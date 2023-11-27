Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    How Hardik Pandya made a surprise move to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans - Explained

    Explore the unexpected twist as Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya orchestrates a surprising move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming IPL 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya has been a part of a surprising transfer from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This news came as a shock to many fans, given that Pandya was initially included in the retention list submitted by Gujarat Titans on the deadline day of November 26. Despite numerous reports suggesting a return to Mumbai Indians, Pandya remained on Gujarat Titans' list. However, reliable sources have now confirmed that his move to Mumbai Indians was successfully executed through an all-cash deal. This unique transfer was made possible because, although the retention deadline had passed, the trading window remains open until December 12.

    During this interim period, all trades between IPL franchises are deemed valid, allowing Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians to be finalized, even though Gujarat Titans had initially listed him among their retained players.

    Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans in 2022, led the team to victory in their debut season and steered them to the IPL 2023 final, where they faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.

    Looking ahead, the IPL 2024 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai, setting the stage for further developments and team dynamics.

    Also Read: When Virat Kohli contemplated leaving RCB but chose loyalty over trophies

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 1:11 PM IST
