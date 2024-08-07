Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

Pakistan have included fast bowler Naseem Shah in a 17-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh set to start on August 21. Shan Masood continues as captain, while Saud Shakeel promoted to vice-captain.

Pakistan have announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has been absent from Pakistan's red ball side for more than a year, has been recalled to the team. Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while Saud Shakeel has been promoted as vice-captain.

Also read: Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained

Naseem played last of his 17 Tests 13 months ago in Sri Lanka. The 21-year-old made his international debut against Australia, back in 2019 in Brisbane. The right arm quick is the second-youngest to take five for in Test, achieving the feat against Sri Lanka in Karachi at the age of just 16 years. The speedster has taken 51 wickets for Pakistan in the longest format so far.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamer Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shakeel's ascent to leadership role, taking over the Shaheen Afridi, is the selector's strategic decision to manage the left-arm quicks workload. Pakistan's coming calendar year is tightly packed, featuring nine Tests, 14 T20Is and at least 17 ODIs. Aamer Jamal, who gave a good account of himself in Australia earlier this year, has retained his spot, but subject to the fast bowler proving his fitness.

Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are among those that failed to make the cut from previous tour. The selectors have decided to hand call-ups to fast bowler Mohammad Ali and batters Mohammad Hurraira and Kamran Ghulam as a reward for their performances in the domestic circuit.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali, has received his first call, since making his debut against England in December 2022. The 31-year-old is one of the five pacers included in the squad. The Pakistan squad will start their camp from August 11 in Rawalpindi under Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. Meanwhile, Bangladesh side will arrive in Islamabad on August 17. The two-Test series, part of the World Test Championship, will be played from August 21 to 25 in Rawalpindi and August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

Latest Videos