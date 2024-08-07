Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh

    Pakistan have included fast bowler Naseem Shah in a 17-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh set to start on August 21. Shan Masood continues as captain, while Saud Shakeel promoted to vice-captain. 

    Cricket Naseem Shah returns to Pakistan test squad against Bangladesh scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Pakistan have announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who has been absent from Pakistan's red ball side for more than a year, has been recalled to the team. Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, while Saud Shakeel has been promoted as vice-captain. 

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat disqualified: Is Wrestler still in contention for bronze? How medals will be decided explained

    Naseem played last of his 17 Tests 13 months ago in Sri Lanka. The 21-year-old made his international debut against Australia, back in 2019 in Brisbane. The right arm quick is the second-youngest to take five for in Test, achieving the feat against Sri Lanka in Karachi at the age of just 16 years. The speedster has taken 51 wickets for Pakistan in the longest format so far. 

    Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Aamer Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi

    Shakeel's ascent to leadership role, taking over the Shaheen Afridi, is the selector's strategic decision to manage the left-arm quicks workload. Pakistan's coming calendar year is tightly packed, featuring nine Tests, 14 T20Is and at least 17 ODIs. Aamer Jamal, who gave a good account of himself in Australia earlier this year, has retained his spot, but subject to the fast bowler proving his fitness. 

    Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are among those that failed to make the cut from previous tour. The selectors have decided to hand call-ups to fast bowler Mohammad Ali and batters Mohammad Hurraira and Kamran Ghulam as a reward for their performances in the domestic circuit. 

    Fast bowler Mohammad Ali, has received his first call, since making his debut against England in December 2022. The 31-year-old is one of the five pacers included in the squad. The Pakistan squad will start their camp from August 11 in Rawalpindi under Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood. Meanwhile, Bangladesh side will arrive in Islamabad on August 17. The two-Test series, part of the World Test Championship, will be played from August 21 to 25 in Rawalpindi and August 30 to September 3 in Karachi. 

    Also read: Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

     

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health scr

    SHOCKING VIDEO! Vinod Kambli caught on camera struggling to walk, fans concerned over his health

    cricket Who is Jeffrey Vandersay? The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup in second ODI scr

    Who is Jeffrey Vandersay, The Sri Lankan leggie who dismantled Indian batting lineup

    cricket 'Mai kabhi ladai nahi karta': Virat Kohli's remark days after Gambhir takes over as India coach (watch) scr

    'Mai kabhi ladai nahi karta': Virat Kohli's remark days after Gambhir takes over as India coach (watch)

    IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma shines, but Indian batters struggle as SL secures 44th tie in ODI history snt

    IND vs SL 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma shines, but Indian batters struggle as SL secures 44th tie in ODI history

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call' snt

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call'

    Recent Stories

    Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region dmn

    Tropical storm Debby: Flooding rain and strong winds in Southeast coast of US, threatens Northeast region

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide anr

    Kerala: Vengeri Cooperative Bank offers job to wife of Arjun, who went missing after Karnataka landslide

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more gcw

    Tata Curvv EV launched in India starting from Rs 17.49 lakh; Check range, interiors and more

    India Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level gcw

    India, Bangladesh communication channels remain functional at military level

    Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8? RKK

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Why Kamal Haasan opted out from hosting the show?

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon