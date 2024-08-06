Sports
The India wicketkeeper batsman's estimated net worth is around Rs 95 crore
The 39-year-old's mansion in Chennai is reportedly worth Rs 10 crore
The Tamil Nadu cricketer owns Porsche Cayman S valued at over INR 90 lakh
Karthik played 180 matches for India across all formats, scoring a total 3463 runs.
The former Tamil Nadu cricketer announced his retirement after RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 IPL playoffs
South African franchise Paarl Royals confirms the signing of Dinesh Karthik for the upcoming SA20
Dinesh Karthik was announced as the official brand ambassador for the league in 2024.