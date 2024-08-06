Sports

Dinesh Karthik's net worth & U-turn from retirement

Estimated net worth

The India wicketkeeper batsman's estimated net worth is around Rs 95 crore 

Luxurious mansion

The 39-year-old's mansion in Chennai is reportedly worth Rs 10 crore

Passion for sports cars

The Tamil Nadu cricketer owns Porsche Cayman S valued at over INR 90 lakh

International career

Karthik played 180 matches for India across all formats, scoring a total 3463 runs. 

Retirement

The former Tamil Nadu cricketer announced his retirement after RCB's loss to Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 IPL playoffs

Returns to cricket

South African franchise Paarl Royals confirms the signing of Dinesh Karthik for the upcoming SA20

First Indian to play in SA20

Dinesh Karthik was announced as the official brand ambassador for the league in 2024.

