Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India-born Ireland cricketer Simi Singh battles for life with acute liver failure, wife steps forward as donor

    Simranjit Singh, popularly known as Simi Singh, one of Ireland's top all-rounders, is battling for his life due to acute liver failure. The 37-year-old cricketer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, where he is waiting for a liver transplant.

    India born Ireland cricketer Simi Singh battles for life with acute liver failure, wife steps forward as donor snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Simranjit Singh, popularly known as Simi Singh, one of Ireland's top all-rounders, is battling for his life due to acute liver failure. The 37-year-old cricketer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, where he is waiting for a liver transplant.

    Simi, who was born in Mohali, Punjab, has had a flourishing international cricket career with Ireland, representing the nation in 35 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 53 T20 Internationals (T20Is). However, his health crisis has taken a severe turn, and he is now in dire need of medical intervention.

    According to Parvinder Singh, Simi’s father-in-law, the cricketer’s health began to deteriorate five to six months ago while he was in Dublin, Ireland. "Some five-six months back, when he was in Dublin, Ireland, Simi developed a strange kind of fever which kept coming and going. He got himself examined there, but nothing conclusive came out in the check-ups. The medical professionals there said that they couldn't find the underlying cause and therefore they wouldn't start medication," Parvinder was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

    As his condition worsened, Simi and his family decided to return to India in hopes of receiving more focused medical attention. He flew to Mohali in late June and began treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh. Initially, doctors suspected tuberculosis (TB) and began administering antibiotics. However, further test results showed that Simi did not have TB.

    Despite continuing treatment, Simi’s condition worsened. His fever spiked, and he developed acute jaundice. Following a second medical opinion at a private hospital in Mohali, the doctors confirmed that Simi did not have TB but advised him to continue his course of antibiotics for six weeks. His health continued to decline, and by late August, Simi was re-admitted to the ICU at PGI, Chandigarh. It was here that doctors diagnosed him with acute liver failure.

    The medical team at PGI advised immediate action and recommended that Simi be transferred to Medanta, Gurugram, given the urgency of his condition. There was a high risk that he could slip into a coma, at which point a liver transplant would no longer be viable. Simi was moved to Medanta on September 3.

    Simi is now preparing for a liver transplant, which doctors at Medanta hope will save his life. His wife, Agamdeep Kaur, who works in Dublin, has stepped forward as the donor, offering to donate part of her liver.

    "Thankfully, Simi's blood group is AB+ which means he is a universal receiver. The doctors say that matching with his wife won't be a problem. The transplant is likely to be performed very soon, and the doctors are positive that the outcome will be in Simi's favour and will give him a new lease of life," a close family member told TOI.

    Medical experts at Medanta have expressed optimism about the procedure, which is expected to take place soon. The transplant is considered critical for Simi's recovery, and his family is hopeful that the operation will give him a new lease on life.

    Simi Singh has been an integral part of the Irish cricket team since his debut in 2017. A versatile player, he has notched impressive statistics across formats. He has claimed 39 wickets in ODIs, with career-best figures of 5/10, and has taken 44 wickets in T20Is. As a batsman, he boasts a notable achievement—an ODI century against South Africa, where he faced the formidable bowling attack of Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

    Simi’s journey to international cricket began in Punjab, where he represented the state at the U-14 and U-17 levels. Despite his promising start, he did not make the cut for the U-19 team and eventually moved to Ireland in 2005 to pursue a career in hotel management. In 2006, he joined Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin as a professional cricketer, a move that eventually led to his inclusion in Ireland's national squad.

    As Simi awaits his critical transplant, support from his fans, friends, and fellow cricketers continues to pour in. His family remains by his side, praying for a successful outcome. Agamdeep, his wife and liver donor, has been a pillar of strength during this difficult time.

    The cricketing world is keeping a close watch on Simi’s health, hoping that the transplant will be successful and that the beloved cricketer will soon be back on the road to recovery.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Ishan Kishan in Duleep Trophy scr

    Sanju Samson Replaces Ishan Kishan in Duleep Trophy

    cricket IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach scr

    IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid reunites with Rajasthan Royals as head coach-report

    cricket England fast bowler Joh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test scr

    England fast bowler Josh Hull to make international debut against Sri Lanka in third Test

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC World Test Championship standings since 1965 after series loss to Bangladesh snt

    Pakistan sinks to lowest ICC Test Team rankings since 1965 after historic series loss to Bangladesh

    cricket Rahul Dravid: 'Your failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch scr

    Rahul Dravid: 'You are failing a lot more than succeeding in this game'- Watch

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-537 September 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5 gcw

    Election Commission bans exit polls for J&K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL ATG

    Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here RBA

    Scary video from Tamil Nadu: Snakes found in women's toilet; check out viral clip here (WATCH)

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa FULL LIST gcw

    Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Saini to contest from Ladwa

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon