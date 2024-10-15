Krishnagiri Stadium to Host CK Nayudu Trophy

Wayanad Krishnagiri Stadium is gearing up to host the Under-23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Three matches of this season will be held at the Kerala Cricket Association's stadium. The first match is between Kerala and Uttarakhand on October 20th, lasting four days and concluding on the 23rd. In the second match, Kerala will face Odisha, starting from October 27. The third match is scheduled for November 15th between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The C.K. Nayudu Trophy marks the first match of this season at KCA's Krishnagiri Stadium. Notably, all three of Kerala's matches will be held in Wayanad.

Also read: Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

The Kerala team is performing well in the ongoing match in Hyderabad. There are high expectations for the team's performance on their home ground starting October 20th. The Under-23 Kerala team will be led by Abhishek J Nair. KCA's Krishnagiri Stadium is the second high-altitude stadium in India and the first in South India.

Team: Abhishek J Nair (Captain), Riya Basheer, Akarsh K Krishnamoorthy, Varun Nayanar, Shaun Roger, Govind Dev Pai, Asif Ali, Abhijit Praveen, Jishnu A, Akhil Sathar, Ethan Apple Tom, Pawan Raj, Anuraj JS, Kiran Sagar.

Head Coach - Shine SS, Asst. Coach - Francis Tiju, Strength and Conditioning Coach - Akhil S, Physiotherapist - Varun SS.

Also read: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

Latest Videos