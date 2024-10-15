Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krishnagiri Stadium to Host CK Nayudu Trophy

    Wayanad Krishnagiri Stadium is set to host three matches of the Under-23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy. The first match, between Kerala and Uttarakhand, begins on October 20th.

    cricket Krishnagiri Stadium to Host CK Nayudu Trophy Matches scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Wayanad Krishnagiri Stadium is gearing up to host the Under-23 Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy. Three matches of this season will be held at the Kerala Cricket Association's stadium. The first match is between Kerala and Uttarakhand on October 20th, lasting four days and concluding on the 23rd. In the second match, Kerala will face Odisha, starting from October 27. The third match is scheduled for November 15th between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The C.K. Nayudu Trophy marks the first match of this season at KCA's Krishnagiri Stadium. Notably, all three of Kerala's matches will be held in Wayanad.

    Also read:  Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    The Kerala team is performing well in the ongoing match in Hyderabad. There are high expectations for the team's performance on their home ground starting October 20th. The Under-23 Kerala team will be led by Abhishek J Nair. KCA's Krishnagiri Stadium is the second high-altitude stadium in India and the first in South India.

    Team: Abhishek J Nair (Captain), Riya Basheer, Akarsh K Krishnamoorthy, Varun Nayanar, Shaun Roger, Govind Dev Pai, Asif Ali, Abhijit Praveen, Jishnu A, Akhil Sathar, Ethan Apple Tom, Pawan Raj, Anuraj JS, Kiran Sagar.

    Head Coach - Shine SS, Asst. Coach - Francis Tiju, Strength and Conditioning Coach - Akhil S, Physiotherapist - Varun SS.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds, Phil Simmons named interim coach snt

    Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds, Phil Simmons named interim coach

    cricket Sanju Samson Joins Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad After Bangladesh Century scr

    Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan snt

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk Read this vkp

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon