India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

Heavy rain is predicted in Bengaluru, the venue for the first India vs New Zealand Test, in the coming days.

Disappointing news for fans as the first India-New Zealand Test is set to begin tomorrow. The first Test will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Heavy rain in Bengaluru since this morning has disappointed fans. With overcast conditions, there are no signs of the rain stopping soon. The rain is also likely to disrupt both teams' practice sessions today. However, fans are hopeful as the Chinnaswamy Stadium boasts one of the best drainage systems in the country.

Weather forecasts predict rain in Bengaluru in the coming days, throughout the four days of the Test. The second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur was also affected by rain, but India secured victory despite the fact that almost seven sessions were washed out. India will be hoping sweep the series against New Zealand and solidify top spot in the World Test Championship table before the five-match series away to Australia. New Zealand, playing without former captain Kane Williamson, is pinning its hopes on Rachin Ravindra's form.

Absolutely pelting down in Bengaluru a day before the first #INDvNZ Test. India team practice delayed, and this doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon 😵‍💫@ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/pJQEHwun52 — Ashish Pant (@ashishpant43) October 15, 2024

India enters the series with the confidence of sweeping the two-Test series against Bangladesh, while New Zealand faces India after a demoralising defeat in the Test series away to Sri Lanka. The last Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2022 was a Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka. Both India and Sri Lanka fielded three spinners. India won the match by 238 runs.

