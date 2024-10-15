Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    Heavy rain is predicted in Bengaluru, the venue for the first India vs New Zealand Test, in the coming days.

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Disappointing news for fans as the first India-New Zealand Test is set to begin tomorrow. The first Test will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Heavy rain in Bengaluru since this morning has disappointed fans. With overcast conditions, there are no signs of the rain stopping soon. The rain is also likely to disrupt both teams' practice sessions today. However, fans are hopeful as the Chinnaswamy Stadium boasts one of the best drainage systems in the country.

    Also read: PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI

    Weather forecasts predict rain in Bengaluru in the coming days, throughout the four days of the Test. The second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur was also affected by rain, but India secured victory despite the fact that almost seven sessions were washed out. India will be hoping sweep the series against New Zealand and solidify top spot in the World Test Championship table before the five-match series away to Australia. New Zealand, playing without former captain Kane Williamson, is pinning its hopes on Rachin Ravindra's form.

    India enters the series with the confidence of sweeping the two-Test series against Bangladesh, while New Zealand faces India after a demoralising defeat in the Test series away to Sri Lanka. The last Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2022 was a Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka. Both India and Sri Lanka fielded three spinners. India won the match by 238 runs.

    Also read: India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sanju Samson Joins Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad After Bangladesh Century scr

    Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan snt

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI

    cricket India Women Lose To Australia in Women T20 World Cup scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's semifinal hopes dwindle after loss to Australia

    cricket Mahela Jayawardene Replaces Mark Boucher as Mumbai Indians Coach scr

    IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes gcw

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon