Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

Sanju Samson, who returned after the Bangladesh tour, joined the Kerala team for the Ranji Trophy. Pacer Basil N.P. has also joined the team along with Sanju. With Sanju's arrival, Kerala's batting line-up looks stronger.

Although Sanju failed to make an impact in the first two T20 matches against Bangladesh, he scored a stunning century at the third time of asking. Sanju, who scored 111 runs off 47 balls, also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20I cricket. With his century in the last T20 against Bangladesh, Sanju has also secured his opening spot for the four-match T20 series away to South Africa next month.

Since the South Africa tour is after the Test series against New Zealand, it is believed that senior players will be rested. As India will also play a five-match Test series against Australia after the Test series against New Zealand, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill may be rested for the South Africa series.

Kerala's second match in the Ranji Trophy is in Bangaluru from the October 18. Karnataka is Kerala's opponent in the match at the Alur Cricket Ground. Kerala started their Ranji Trophy campaign with an eight-wicket win over Punjab. Kerala easily chased down the target of 158 runs set by Punjab in the match held at the St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. After conceding a lead in the first innings, Kerala came back strongly to win the match.

