Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    Kerala's second Ranji Trophy match is against Karnataka from October 18. 

    cricket Sanju Samson Joins Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad After Bangladesh Century scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

    Sanju Samson, who returned after the Bangladesh tour, joined the Kerala team for the Ranji Trophy. Pacer Basil N.P. has also joined the team along with Sanju. With Sanju's arrival, Kerala's batting line-up looks stronger.

    Also read: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    Although Sanju failed to make an impact in the first two T20 matches against Bangladesh, he scored a stunning century at the third time of asking. Sanju, who scored 111 runs off 47 balls, also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian wicket-keeper in T20I cricket. With his century in the last T20 against Bangladesh, Sanju has also secured his opening spot for the four-match T20 series away to South Africa next month.

    Since the South Africa tour is after the Test series against New Zealand, it is believed that senior players will be rested. As India will also play a five-match Test series against Australia after the Test series against New Zealand, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill may be rested for the South Africa series.

    Kerala's second match in the Ranji Trophy is in Bangaluru from the October 18. Karnataka is Kerala's opponent in the match at the Alur Cricket Ground. Kerala started their Ranji Trophy campaign with an eight-wicket win over Punjab. Kerala easily chased down the target of 158 runs set by Punjab in the match held at the St. Xavier's College Ground, Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram. After conceding a lead in the first innings, Kerala came back strongly to win the match.

    Also read: India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan snt

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes returns as England captain against Pakistan for Multan clash; see playing XI

    cricket India Women Lose To Australia in Women T20 World Cup scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's semifinal hopes dwindle after loss to Australia

    cricket Mahela Jayawardene Replaces Mark Boucher as Mumbai Indians Coach scr

    IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM dmn

    Kerala: Actor Jayasurya denies rape allegations, calls himself 'living martyr' after interrogation in TVM

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri DYFI Shibin murder case anr

    Kerala: 6 Muslim League workers get lifetime imprisonment in 2015 Thuneri Shibin murder case

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild' NTI

    Pooja Hegde shares STUNNING photos from her birthday celebration in Sri Lanka, calls it 'birthday in wild'

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: When actress wanted to be like her mother-in-law Jaya

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes gcw

    Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 IPL players with most sixes

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon