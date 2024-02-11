Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG: Ashwin lauds Bumrah's 'Himalayan feat'; says real show stealer was Boomball

    R Ashwin gracefully acknowledges Jasprit Bumrah's ascent to the top Test bowler spot, hailing Bumrah as the "show stealer" for his exceptional performance in the Vizag Test.

    cricket Jasprit Bumrah's Vizag mastery secures No. 1 ranking; Earns Ashwin's admiration osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    R Ashwin responds to being replaced by Jasprit Bumrah as the No. 1 Test bowler, acknowledging Bumrah's exceptional performance in the Vizag Test. Bumrah earned the 'Player of the Match' award with a remarkable nine-wicket haul, including six wickets in the first innings. Ashwin praised Bumrah, referring to him as the true "show stealer" in the match, crediting his bowling skills and ability to pressure batters.

    Reflecting on India's win in the second Test against England, Ashwin highlighted Bumrah's impact in nullifying England's aggressive "Bazball" approach with his precise yorkers, dubbing it as "Boomball." Ashwin, expressing admiration for Bumrah on his YouTube channel, described Bumrah's ascent to the top Test bowler position as a "Himalayan feat."

    Ashwin also commended Shubman Gill for his century in the second Test, emphasising Gill's undeniable talent and the justification the century provided to his critics regarding his batting abilities.

    Recalling the closely contested fourth day of the match, Ashwin attributed India's victory to the team's extraordinary energy and performance. Drawing parallels with England's historic Ashes series in 2005, Ashwin expressed a similar excitement about the ongoing series against England.

    Looking ahead to the third Test in Rajkot starting on February 15, Ashwin mentioned the significance of the match being at Cheteshwar Pujara's home ground. He playfully suggested waiting to see if Pujara would invite the team for dinner, acknowledging Pujara's recent success in the Ranji Trophy where he has been among the top run-scorers.

    In summary, Ashwin graciously acknowledged Bumrah's achievement, praised Gill's talent, and looked forward to the next Test in Rajkot with a touch of humor regarding Pujara's potential dinner invitation.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2024, 2:05 PM IST
