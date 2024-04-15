IPL 2024: SRH rewrite history with highest ever first innings score of 287: Full list of highest totals here

Witness SRH's spectacular display of batting brilliance as they shatter records and notch the highest ever IPL score against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has once again etched their name in history, surpassing their own record for the highest team total in the IPL's 17-year history. In a breathtaking display of batting prowess against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, SRH amassed a staggering 287/3 in 20 overs, setting a new benchmark in T20 franchise cricket.

Travis Head led the charge for SRH with a scintillating century, reaching his milestone in just 39 deliveries, making it the fourth fastest century in IPL history. Head's onslaught, coupled with a stellar performance by opener Abhishek Sharma, propelled SRH to their monumental total, leaving the RCB bowlers reeling.

Highest team totals in the IPL

287/3, SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru 2024

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 - KKR vs DC, Vizag, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

257/5 - LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

248/3 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016

246/5 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

Facing a depleted RCB bowling attack devoid of specialist spinners, SRH capitalized on the batting-friendly conditions at the M Chinnaswamy pitch. Head and Sharma's explosive partnership laid the foundation for SRH's onslaught, with Head's maiden IPL century marking a historic moment for the team.

Despite the departure of key batsmen, including Head and Sharma, SRH's onslaught continued unabated, with Heinrich Klaasen's fiery half-century further bolstering their total. RCB's bowlers found themselves powerless against SRH's relentless assault, conceding a whopping 137 runs off ten overs.

SRH's monumental total of 287/3 cements their position in IPL history, with this season witnessing the top three highest scores in the tournament's illustrious legacy. As RCB faces the daunting task of chasing down the mammoth target, SRH's record-breaking performance sets the stage for an electrifying contest and cements their status as a force to be reckoned with in the IPL arena.