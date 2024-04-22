IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams Virat Kohli's no-ball dismissal, calls it 'Detrimental to the Game'

Former cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu criticises Kolkata Knight Riders' handling of Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal during the IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, highlighting concerns about fair play and cricketing ethics.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu didn't mince his words when expressing his dissatisfaction with Kolkata Knight Riders' tactics during their recent IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. The incident in question occurred during RCB's pursuit of a formidable 223-run target, when Virat Kohli fell victim to a controversial dismissal in the third over. Pacer Harshit Rana claimed an easy caught and bowled dismissal after Kohli mishit a full-toss.

Despite KKR's jubilation, Kohli opted for a review, asserting that the ball had exceeded the waistline upon contact with his bat. However, the third umpire ruled in favor of KKR, citing a dip in the delivery's height and confirming Kohli's dismissal.

Kohli's evident dismay led to a confrontation with the umpires, with RCB captain Faf du Plessis also expressing discontent over the decision.

Sidhu, known for his outspoken nature, directed his criticism towards the KKR players, particularly Harshit, accusing them of unfairly targeting Kohli with a beamer. He further chastised the cricketing authorities for allowing such occurrences.

Drawing parallels to past instances where sportsmanship prevailed, Sidhu highlighted the importance of upholding the integrity of the game. He cited examples like MS Dhoni's decision to recall Ian Bell in a Test match, emphasizing the significance of fair play and ethical conduct.

Sidhu's remarks underscored his belief that the dismissal was unjust, asserting that such incidents are detrimental to the spirit of cricket. He called for a reevaluation of existing laws, advocating for necessary amendments to prevent similar controversies in the future.

Despite the contentious dismissal, the match witnessed thrilling moments, including Karn Sharma's onslaught with three consecutive sixes off Mitchell Starc in the final over. However, Starc managed to maintain his composure, securing a crucial wicket to seal KKR's narrow victory by a solitary run.

Reflecting on the incident post-match, Faf du Plessis echoed sentiments of frustration, acknowledging the differing emotions that arise from contentious decisions in cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore lead Gujarat Titans to victory over Punjab Kings