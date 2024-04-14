Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: CSK clinch thrilling victory despite Rohit Sharma's century against MI at Wankhede

    Despite Rohit Sharma's outstanding century, Chennai Super Kings secure a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, claiming victory by 20 runs in the IPL showdown.

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK clinch thrilling victory despite Rohit Sharma's century against MI at Wankhede osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

    Despite Rohit Sharma's magnificent century, it wasn't enough to secure victory for the Mumbai Indians as the Chennai Super Kings emerged triumphant at Wankhede Stadium. Defeating their arch-rivals by 20 runs, CSK clinched a brilliant win and bagged the crucial two points.

    MI won the toss and chose to field first, aiming to restrict CSK to a minimum of 200 runs for an intriguing chase. However, the early departure of Ajinkya Rahane signaled the end of an experimental opening, setting the stage for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his teammates to assert themselves.

    CSK's captain led from the front, smashing a scorching 69 runs off just 40 deliveries, laying a solid foundation for his team. Following the dismissal of Rachin, Ruturaj found a reliable partner in Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten with a stellar 66 runs from 38 balls in a sensational 90-run partnership.

    In the chase, MI's opening pair, Rohit and Ishan, dominated the CSK bowlers during the powerplay, amassing 63/0 after 6 overs. However, CSK turned the tide when they introduced Pathirana into the attack. His double-wicket maiden over saw Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav departing in quick succession.

    Despite Rohit Sharma's resilient innings, forming a formidable partnership with Tilak Varma for the 4th wicket, Pathirana struck again to break the threatening stand. Following Varma's dismissal, MI's middle order collapsed rapidly, with Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd falling in quick succession, leaving MI struggling.

    Pathirana emerged as the hero for CSK, claiming figures of 4/28 from his four overs, ultimately securing victory for his team. Despite Rohit's unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, MI fell short by 20 runs. With four defeats in six games, MI's season appears to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, CSK bolstered their playoff aspirations, climbing to third place on the table with eight points.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea osf

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    cricket Inside MS Dhoni's expansive business empire: From Cricket field to multimillion-dollar ventures osf

    Inside MS Dhoni's expansive business empire: From Cricket field to multimillion-dollar ventures

    cricket IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to miss extended time in due to shoulder injury osf

    IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to miss extended time in due to shoulder injury

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni equals Suresh Raina's milestone as CSK set a target of 207 for MI at Wankhede (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea osf

    IPL 2024, MI vs CSK: Mumbai crowd boos Hardik Pandya despite Virat Kohli's plea

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders secure first-ever victory over Lucknow Super Giants

    cricket Inside MS Dhoni's expansive business empire: From Cricket field to multimillion-dollar ventures osf

    Inside MS Dhoni's expansive business empire: From Cricket field to multimillion-dollar ventures

    cricket IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to miss extended time in due to shoulder injury osf

    IPL 2024: PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan to miss extended time in due to shoulder injury

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon