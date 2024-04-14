IPL 2024: CSK clinch thrilling victory despite Rohit Sharma's century against MI at Wankhede

Despite Rohit Sharma's outstanding century, Chennai Super Kings secure a brilliant win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, claiming victory by 20 runs in the IPL showdown.

Despite Rohit Sharma's magnificent century, it wasn't enough to secure victory for the Mumbai Indians as the Chennai Super Kings emerged triumphant at Wankhede Stadium. Defeating their arch-rivals by 20 runs, CSK clinched a brilliant win and bagged the crucial two points.

MI won the toss and chose to field first, aiming to restrict CSK to a minimum of 200 runs for an intriguing chase. However, the early departure of Ajinkya Rahane signaled the end of an experimental opening, setting the stage for Ruturaj Gaikwad and his teammates to assert themselves.

CSK's captain led from the front, smashing a scorching 69 runs off just 40 deliveries, laying a solid foundation for his team. Following the dismissal of Rachin, Ruturaj found a reliable partner in Shivam Dube, who remained unbeaten with a stellar 66 runs from 38 balls in a sensational 90-run partnership.

In the chase, MI's opening pair, Rohit and Ishan, dominated the CSK bowlers during the powerplay, amassing 63/0 after 6 overs. However, CSK turned the tide when they introduced Pathirana into the attack. His double-wicket maiden over saw Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav departing in quick succession.

Despite Rohit Sharma's resilient innings, forming a formidable partnership with Tilak Varma for the 4th wicket, Pathirana struck again to break the threatening stand. Following Varma's dismissal, MI's middle order collapsed rapidly, with Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd falling in quick succession, leaving MI struggling.

Pathirana emerged as the hero for CSK, claiming figures of 4/28 from his four overs, ultimately securing victory for his team. Despite Rohit's unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, MI fell short by 20 runs. With four defeats in six games, MI's season appears to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, CSK bolstered their playoff aspirations, climbing to third place on the table with eight points.

