Indian players heartwarming encounter with Dwayne Bravo and his son ahead of decisive 3rd ODI (Watch)

Following a disappointing six-wicket defeat in the second ODI against West Indies, Team India has landed in Trinidad for the crucial third and final match of the series. The Rohit Sharma-led side is determined to secure a victory, as the series is now level at 1-1. Ahead of the crucial encounter, the Indian players received a delightful surprise at their hotel in Trinidad. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo paid a visit, accompanied by his adorable son, to meet and greet the Indian players. In a touching moment captured by BCCI, Bravo interacted with Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and others, evoking joy and excitement among the players. Bravo also reunited with his Chennai Super Kings teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the heartwarming encounter.

On the cricketing front, India will be looking for success as they experiment with Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle-order during the ODI series decider in Tarouba. The visitors, who have not lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006, aim to bounce back after the decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli backfired in the second ODI.

Following the ODI series, both teams will face off in a five-match T20I series, promising more exciting cricket action in the Caribbean.

