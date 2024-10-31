IPL 2025: CSK retain Dhoni, Pant enters auction pool and more; full list of players retained and released here

In anticipation of the 2025 mega auction, IPL franchises revealed their final list of retained players on Thursday. As the deadline to confirm retained players closed at 5 PM, the omission of some key players across teams surprised many fans.

In anticipation of the 2025 mega auction, IPL franchises revealed their final list of retained players on Thursday. As the deadline to confirm retained players closed at 5 PM, the omission of some key players across teams surprised many fans.

In what comes as good news for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, the team retained the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former captain MS Dhoni for Rs 4 crore. The 43-year-old veteran has been retained as an uncapped player, thanks to the IPL's revised rules that classify players who haven't played international cricket for five years as uncapped. In the previous IPL season, Dhoni’s batting contributions were limited, primarily due to managing his workload following knee surgery. Despite facing only 73 balls across 11 innings in 2024, he expressed a desire to enjoy his remaining playing years and support the upcoming stars.

Along with Dhoni, CSK retained Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 18 crore, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 13 crore, Shivam Dube for Rs 12 crore and Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 18 crore.

In no surprises, Mumbai Indians retained Jasprit Bumrah for Rs 18 crore, Suryakumar Yadav for Rs 16.35 crore, captain Hardik Pandya for Rs 16.35 crore, former skipper Rohit Sharma for Rs 16.30 crore and Tilak Varma for Rs 8 crore. Some of the big names not retained are Ishan Kishan and Tim David.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 21 crore, making him the highest paid Indian player during the IPL 2025 retention. Along with Kohli, RCB retained Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 crore and Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore. Star players like Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green will now enter the auction pool.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul enter IPL 2025 mega auction pool

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, Delhi Capitals has opted not to retain their star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. After several months of negotiations, the franchise and Pant could not reach an agreement, resulting in his release ahead of the auction. This decision marks a significant shift for the Capitals, as Pant has been a pivotal player since joining the franchise in 2016. However, DC retained Axar Patel for Rs 16.5 crore, Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.5 crore, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs for Rs 10 crore and Abhishek Porel for Rs 4 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with their 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer. Iyer's leadership saw KKR clinch their first title since 2014, but it seems the franchise is looking to rebuild. The team has opted to retain Rinku Singh for Rs 13 crore, Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 12 crore, Sunil Narine for Rs 12 crore, West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell for Rs 12 crore, Harshit Rana for 4 crore and Ramandeep Singh for Rs 4 crore.

As for Lucknow Super Giants, the team opted out of retaining KL Rahul, their captain since its inception, marking a significant shift in LSG’s approach as they prepare for the auction. LSG have instead opted to retain Nicholas Pooran for Rs 21 crore, Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 11 crore, Mayank Yadav for Rs 11 crore, Mohsin Khan for Rs 4 crore and Ayush Badoni for Rs 4 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, retained Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore, Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 18 crore, Riyan Parag for Rs 14 crore, Dhruv Jurel for Rs 14 crore, Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 11 crore and Sandeep Sharma for Rs 4 crore. Notably, England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were not part of the retention list.

Gujarat Titans retained key players Shubman Gill for Rs 16.5 crore, Rashid Khan for Rs 18 crore, B Sai Sudharsan for Rs 8.5 crore, Rahul Tewatia for Rs 4 crore, and Shahrukh Khan for Rs 4 crore, ensuring they maintain a strong core heading into the 2025 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Pat Cummins for Rs 18 crore, Abhishek Sharma for Rs 14 crore, Nitish Reddy for Rs 6 crore, Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore and Travis Head for Rs 14 crore.

Punjab Kings retained only two players i.e. Shashank Singh for Rs 5.5 crore and Prabhsimran Singh for Rs 4 crore.

Here's a look at list of players retained an released by IPL franchises ahead of 2025 mega auction:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Retained

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

Shivam Dube

Matheesha Pathirana (Sri Lanka)

Released

Ajay Mandal

Ajinkya Rahane

Deepak Chahar

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Mitchell Santner (New Zealand)

Moeen Ali (England)

Mukesh Choudhary

Nishant Sindhu

Prashant Solanki

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Shaik Rasheed

Simarjeet Singh

Tushar Deshpande

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Shardul Thakur

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

Sameer Rizvi

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Avanish Rao Aravelly

DELHI CAPITAL

Retained

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)

Abhishek Porel

Released

Rishabh Pant

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

David Warner (Australia)

Ishant Sharma

Lalit Yadav

Lungisani Ngidi (South Africa)

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Mukesh Kumar

Pravin Dubey

Prithvi Shaw

Syed Khaleel Ahmed

Vicky Ostwal

Yash Dhull

Harry Brook (England)

Ricky Bhui

Kumar Kushagra

Rasikh Dar

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Sumit Kumar

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Swastik Chhikara

GUJARAT TITANS

Retained

Shubhman Gill

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

B Sai Sudharsan

Rahul Tewatia

Shahrukh Khan

Released

Abhinav Manohar

Darshan Nalkande

David Miller (South Africa)

Jayant Yadav

Joshua Little (Ireland)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Matthew Wade (Australia)

Mohammed Shami

Mohit Sharma

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

R Sai Kishore

Vijay Shankar

Wriddhiman Saha

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Umesh Yadav

Sushant Mishra

Kartik Tyagi

Manav Suthar

Spencer Johnson (Australia)

Robin Minz

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Retained

Andre Russell (West Indies)

Sunil Narine (West Indies)

Rinku Singh

Harshit Rana

Ramandeep Singh

Varun Chakravarthy

Released

Shreyas Iyer

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Jason Roy (England)

Suyash Sharma

Anukul Roy

Venkatesh Iyer

Vaibhav Arora

KS Bharat

Chetan Sakariya

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Manish Pandey

Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Afghanistan)

Gus Atkinson (England)

Sakib Hussain

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Retained

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies)

Mayank Yadav

Ravi Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan

Ayush Badoni

Released

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Kyle Mayers (West Indies)

Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

Deepak Hooda

Naveen ul Haq (Afghanistan)

Krunal Pandya

Yudhvir Singh

Prerak Mankad

Yash Thakur

Amit Mishra

Mark Wood (England)

K Gowtham

Devdutt Padikkal

Shivam Mavi

Arshin Kulkarni

M Siddharth

Ashton Turner (Australia)

David Willey (England)

Mohammed Arshad Khan

MUMBAI INDIANS

Retained

Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Released

Ishan Kishan

Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Tim David (Australia)

Vishnu Vinod

Arjun Tendulkar

Shams Mulani

Nehal Wadhera

Kumar Kartikeya

Piyush Chawla

Akash Madhwal

Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

Romario Shepherd (West Indies)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Shreyas Gopal

Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka)

Naman Dhir

Anshul Kamboj

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Shivalik Sharma

PUNJAB KINGS

Retained

Prabhsimran Singh

Shashank Singh

Released

Shikhar Dhawan - Retired

Arshdeep Singh

Ashutosh Sharma

Liam Livingstone (England)

Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jitesh Sharma

Shivam Singh

Rahul Chahar

Harpreet Bhatia

Harpreet Brar

Atharva Taide

Vidwath Kaverappa

Rishi Dhawan

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

Sam Curran (England)

Nathan Ellis (Australia)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Harshal Patel

Chris Woakes (England)

Vishwanath Pratap Singh

Tanay Thyagarajan

Prince Choudhary

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Retained

Sanju Samson

Yashavi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Sandeep Sharma

Dhruv Jurel

Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies)

Released

Jos Buttler (England)

Yuzvendra Chahal

Donovan Ferreira (South Africa)

Kunal Rathore

Ravichandran Ashwin

Kuldeep Sen

Navdeep Saini

Prasidh Krishna

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Avesh Khan

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Shubham Dubey

Tom Kohler Cadmore (England)

Nandre Burger (South Africa)

Abid Mushtaq

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

Retained

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar

Yash Dayal

Released

Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Mohammed Siraj

Anuj Rawat

Dinesh Karthik

Suyash Prabhudessai

Will Jacks (England)

Mahipal Lomror

Karn Sharma

Manoj Bhandage

Vyshak Vijaykumar

Akash Deep

Reece Topley (England)

Himanshu Sharma

Rajan Kumar

Mayank Dagar

Cameron Green (Australia)

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

Tom Curran (England)

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand)

Swapnil Singh

Saurav Chuahan

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Retained

Heinrich Klaasen (South African)

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head (Australia)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Released

Abdul Samad

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Rahul Tripathi

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Mayank Agarwal

Anmolpreet Singh

Upendra Singh Yadav

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Washington Sundar

Sanvir Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T Natarajan

Mayank Markande

Umran Malik

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan)

Shahbaz Ahmed

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Jaydev Unadkat

Akash Singh

Jhathavedh Subramanyan

According to the IPL retention guidelines released ahead of the mega auction, teams will incur a deduction of Rs 18 crore from their increased auction purse of Rs 120 crore for the first retained player, Rs 14 crore for the second, and Rs 11 crore for the third. For uncapped players, each retention will cost the team Rs 4 crore. If a team retains five capped players, they will lose a total of Rs 75 crore from their auction budget.

The mega auction is expected to take place overseas in the last week of November. The auction purse has been raised from Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore compared to last year’s auction.

The total salary cap now includes the auction purse, incremental performance pay, and match fees. A new match fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per game has been introduced for the upcoming season.

Teams have the option to retain up to six players from their existing squads through either retention or the right to match, marking the highest number of retainable players in IPL history.

Latest Videos