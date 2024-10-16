Australia vs England: Perth to host Ashes opener for first time in 43 years as 2025-26 schedule unveiled

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Perth will host the opening match of the 2025-26 Ashes series, marking the first time the iconic battle between Australia and England will begin at Perth Stadium.

For the first time in over four decades, the Ashes will kick off at a venue other than Brisbane. Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that Perth will host the opening match of the 2025-26 Ashes series, marking the first time the iconic battle between Australia and England will begin at Perth Stadium. This move also ends a 43-year wait for Perth to host the Ashes opener since the last time it did so in 1982-83 at the WACA.

The highly anticipated 2025-26 Men's Ashes series is set to kick off with the opening Test at Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. Cricket Australia released the schedule well in advance, giving fans ample time to plan their trips, a move aligned with CA’s seven-year scheduling plan.

This will be the eighth Australian venue to host an Ashes Test since the rivalry began in 1877, and the first time the series starts outside Brisbane since the 1982-83 series. Back then, a bat-dominated draw ended the first Test at the WACA Ground, a game infamous for Australian bowler Terry Alderman sustaining a shoulder injury while tackling a pitch invader.

Perth Stadium was originally scheduled to host the fifth Test in the Covid-affected 2020-21 summer, but the match was moved to Hobart’s Bellerive Oval due to Western Australia’s strict quarantine measures during the pandemic.

Following the Perth Test, the action moves to Brisbane for the first day-night Ashes Test at the Gabba, set to be played from December 4-8, 2025. Brisbane’s Gabba will host its fourth day-night Test, having previously held pink-ball matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Here's the schedule for the 2025-26 Ashes series:

First Test Perth Stadium November 21-25, 2025 Second Test The Gabba (D/N) December 4-8, 2025 Third Test Adelaide Oval December 17-21, 2025 Fourth Test MCG December 26-30, 2025 Fifth Test SCG January 4-8, 2026

This series marks a historic shift as Adelaide will host its first daytime Ashes Test since 2013, a match remembered for Mitchell Johnson’s devastating 7-40 bowling figures that decimated England's batting lineup in a 218-run victory for Australia.

Australia’s dominance in Perth has been formidable, winning their last eight Ashes Tests in the city, with two of those victories by an innings. England's closest contest came in the 2013-14 series when they lost by 150 runs, and Australia went on to reclaim the urn.

Australia has also excelled in day-night cricket, winning their first 11 pink-ball Tests. However, their streak ended earlier this year with a famous West Indies victory at the Gabba, inspired by Shamar Joseph. According to George Bailey, chair of Australia’s national selection panel, Australia is keen to maintain their competitive edge in day-night cricket by increasing domestic exposure to the pink ball.

England’s last victory on Australian soil came in 2011 at the SCG. Since then, they have gone winless in 15 Tests, suffering 13 defeats and managing just two draws. Australia's current home Ashes dominance started with the 2013-14 whitewash and has remained intact since regaining the urn in the 2017-18 series.

The announcement of the schedule has sparked excitement among cricket fans worldwide. Joel Morrison, CA’s executive general manager of events and operations, expressed gratitude for the support of state and territory governments in helping host such major events.

"The 2025-26 Ashes dates align with our recently released seven-year international schedule and we are grateful for the support state and territory governments are providing to enhance and grow our major events," Morrison said.

"The history and excitement of the Ashes make it one of world's most iconic sporting events and we are delighted this fierce an electrifying rivalry will extend over two summers in 2025 – commencing with CommBank women's Ashes this summer, which includes the historic MCG day-night Test, and culminates in the men's Ashes next summer," he added.

"We have been inundated with requests from fans around the world wanting to travel to Australia and attend the 2025-26 Ashes series and we urge everyone to register with the Australian Cricket Family for priority access to tickets or visit the CA Travel Office to book in their travel," Morrison concluded.

