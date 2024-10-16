PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Pakistan all out for 366, England counterattacks

Jack Leach, who took four wickets, and Brydon Carse, who dismissed three, were instrumental in bowling out Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Kamran Ghulam top-scored for Pakistan with 118 runs.

Pakistan's first innings ended at 366 against England in the second Test. Jack Leach, who took four wickets, and Brydon Carse, who dismissed three, were instrumental in bowling out Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Kamran Ghulam top-scored for Pakistan with 118 runs. England started their reply aggressively, batting in a one-day style. At the time of the last update, England had scored 83 runs for the loss of one wicket in 15 overs.

England lost the wicket of Zak Crawley (27). Ben Duckett (52) and Ollie Pope (1) are at the crease. Pakistan resumed their innings on the second day at 259 for five. They added another 105 runs but lost their remaining wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (41) was the first to depart on Day 2, caught off Carse. Agha Salman (31) followed him back to the pavilion. Late resistance from Aamir Jamal (37) and Noman Ali (32) helped Pakistan cross 300. Sajid Khan (2) was the other wicket to fall. Zahid Mahmood (2) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Pakistan had a poor start, losing Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan Masood (3) with just 19 runs on the board. Leach dismissed both batsmen. Ghulam, Babar's replacement, then came in at number four and, along with Saim Ayub (77), rescued the team from collapse. The pair added 149 runs. Matthew Potts broke the partnership by dismissing Ayub. Saud Shakeel (4), who came in next, failed to shine. This left Pakistan at 178 for four. Ghulam then added 65 runs with Rizwan (41) before being bowled by Shoaib Bashir. His innings included one six and 11 fours.

Following a poor performance in the first Test, Babar Azam was dropped for the second Test. Not only the former captain, but Pakistan's leading fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were also left out of the 16-member squad.

