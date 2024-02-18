Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot

    Amidst scrutiny over Joe Root's reverse scoop dismissal, England opener Ben Duckett defends the star batter's shot selection.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 8:28 PM IST

    During the third Test in Rajkot, Joe Root's struggles in Asia persisted with a questionable reverse scoop shot, drawing criticism. England opener Ben Duckett, after his standout 153 on day two, defended Root's dismissal, questioning why critics remained silent during Root's successful summer run. Duckett, speaking to TNT Sports and later BBC, labeled Root as a "freak" capable of extraordinary shots, comparing the dismissal to a mistimed drive.

    "I am just gutted it didn't go for four or six. I think he has earned the right to do that. He has played that shot so well. I think it is exactly the same as me playing a reverse sweep and getting caught deep point," expressed Duckett.

    Critics, including Telegraph cricket writer Scyld Berry, slammed Root's attempt to fit into England's aggressive "Bazball" brand, labeling it the "stupidest" shot in English Test cricket history. Root's disappointing form in Asia continued in the ongoing tour, with scores of 29, 2, 5, 16, 18, and 7 in six innings following his double century in Chennai in February 2021.

