    India vs Australia: Rinku Singh credits MS Dhoni's calm advice for decisive role in 1st T20I victory

    India's vice-captain KL Rahul shares a heartfelt post, expressing the enduring pain from the World Cup 2023 loss to Australia.

    India vs Australia: Rinku Singh credits MS Dhoni's calm advice for decisive role in 1st T20I victory
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Rinku Singh played a crucial innings, remaining unbeaten with 22 runs from 14 balls, steering India to a two-wicket triumph over Australia in the first T20I in Vizag. Despite losing wickets at the other end, Rinku showcased resilience, impressing with well-timed shots and composure during the last-over drama. His innings, marked by strategic shot selection and a calm approach, demonstrated a mature understanding of the game.

    In a post-match video shared by BCCI, Rinku Singh revealed the influence of MS Dhoni's advice. He mentioned that Dhoni emphasised staying calm, hitting straight, and avoiding pre-meditated shots in the last over. Rinku's innings, characterised by a lack of blind hits and experimental shots, showcased his ability to assess situations and react accordingly.

    Despite the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku continued to maintain the tempo, contributing two crucial boundaries in the 19th and 20th overs. His efforts played a pivotal role in India successfully chasing down a challenging target of 209 runs, marking the highest-ever T20I chase for the team. Rinku's disciplined approach and the team's historic achievement are poised to instill confidence in the young Indian side moving forward.

    Also Read: 'Still Hurts': KL Rahul's heartfelt post on the lingering pain from World Cup 2023 loss to Australia

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 8:21 PM IST
