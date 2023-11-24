Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Still Hurts': KL Rahul's heartfelt post on the lingering pain from World Cup 2023 loss to Australia

    India's vice-captain KL Rahul shares a heartfelt post, expressing the enduring pain from the World Cup 2023 loss to Australia.

    cricket 'Still Hurts': KL Rahul's heartfelt post on the lingering pain from World Cup 2023 loss to Australia
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    KL Rahul, India's vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, opened up about the emotional aftermath of the ICC World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia. Just four days after the Men in Blue succumbed to a six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Baggy Greens, marking Australia's sixth World Cup title in the last ten editions, Rahul took to social media to share his feelings. Rahul, a linchpin in India's potent lineup throughout the tournament, shared his emotional turmoil through a heartfelt post accompanied by images from the World Cup 2023 finale. Captioned with his own words, "Still hurts" and a heartbreak emoticon, the post encapsulates the lingering pain of the team's loss.

    Despite the disappointment in the final, Rahul's post-match reflections acknowledged the team's exceptional journey, securing victories in all league-stage matches and the semifinal against New Zealand. He expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support and extended thanks to the dedicated support staff.

    In the summit clash, Rahul played a pivotal role, delivering the highest-scoring knock for the hosts with a resilient innings of 66 runs from 107 balls. Though criticised for its pace, the innings showcased determination in the face of a formidable Australian bowling attack, as the Indian batters managed to post 240 runs in 50 overs.

    Rahul's performance throughout the World Cup did not go unnoticed. Despite the final loss, he emerged as the fourth-highest run-scorer for India, amassing 452 runs in 11 matches with an impressive average of 75. His contribution, alongside stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer, underscored his pivotal role in India's captivating journey.

    Also Read: Legal trouble for Mitchell Marsh: FIR filed in India over controversial World Cup trophy photo

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 7:58 PM IST
