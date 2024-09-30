IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja takes 300th Test wicket; rewrites record books

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Bangladesh's No.10 batsman Khaled Ahmed to reach 300 scalps in Test cricket. Moreover, the southpaw also became the fastest player from the country as well as from the continent to claim the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rewrote record books on Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday (September 30). The 35-year-old dismissed Bangladesh's No.10 batsman Khaled Ahmed to reach 300 scalps in Test cricket. Moreover, the southpaw also became the fastest player from the country as well as from the continent to claim the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Jadeja is only the third Indian to complete the grand double, joining the elite group of Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin. However, the Gujarat-born cricketer reached the milestone in fewer games in comparison to the other two. Meanwhile, when it comes to the global list, Jadeja is only behind England's Ian Botham, who took 72 matches to reach the landmark, just one game less than the Indian.

Jadeja became only the seventh Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He took 17428 balls to reach the mark, making him the second quickest to do so, behind Ashwin, who achieved the same in 15636 balls. The other Indian bowlers to take 300 Test wickets are- Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

Jadeja's lone wicket ended Bangladesh's first innings at 233. Mominul Haque starred for the visitors, scoring 107 n.o., while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, having taken 3 wickets for 50 runs. R Ashwin, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj accounted for two wickets each.

In response, India came out all guns blazing, reaching fifty in the third over itself. Though captain Rohit Sharma departed for 23 off 11 balls, including three sixes and a four, Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't take his foot off the pedal, reaching his half-century in just 31 balls. The first ball of the tenth over was smashed for a boundary by Jaiswal as India reached 100 in 10.1 overs.

Since the second and third day of the Test was washed out due to persistent rain India are aiming to squeeze out a result from the remaining two days. India have already won the first Test and a clean sweep of the series will consolidate their top spot in the World Test Championship table.

