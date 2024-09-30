IND vs BAN: India smashes fastest team fifty and hundred in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 233, racing to fifty within just three overs. After the skipper departed with the score at 55/1, Jaiswal continued his onslaught, taking India to 100 in just 10.1 overs.

India made history on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday (September 30) by smashing the fastest team fifty and hundred in the longest format of the game. in response to Bangladesh's first innings total of 233, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing , racing to fifty within just three overs.

Also read: IND vs BAN, 2nd Test 4: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj grabs one-handed stunners in Kanpur (WATCH)

Captain Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 23 off 11 balls, including one four and three sixes, with the score at 55/1. Jaiswal continued his onslaught alongside Shubman Gill, and the left-handed batter got to his half-century in just 31 balls, smashing 10 fours and a six in the process. The 22-year-old was in no mood to slow down as he smashed his second maximum and thereby India became the first team to hit 90 sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket.

Jaiswal struck the first ball of tenth over for a boundary as India reached 100 in just 10.1 overs, bettering their own record they had achieved in 12.2 overs against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023. Jaiswal's swashbuckling knock came to an end in the 15th over. The 22-year-old was clean bowled by Hasan Mahmud and went back to the pavilion having made 72 runs off just 51 deliveries, including 12 boundaries and two maximums.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, having taken three wickets for 50 runs, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep accounted for two wickets each, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 300th Test wicket by dismissing Khaled Ahmed.

Since Day 2&3 of the second Test was washed out, Rohit Sharma and Co. are aiming to take a healthy lead before stumps on Day 4 and look to make a result on the fifth and final day of the match. India are looking to clean sweep the series and consolidate their top spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship standings. India won the first Test by 280 runs in Chennai.

Also read: IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur's off stump with a peach (WATCH)

Latest Videos