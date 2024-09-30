IND vs BAN, 2nd Test 4: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj grabs one-handed stunners in Kanpur (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj grabbed sensational catches to dismiss Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan respectively at Green Park Stadium on Monday. At lunch on Day 4, Bangladesh are reduced to 205/6.

Indian cricket team has been exceptional in the field in the ongoing two-Test series against Bangladesh. After Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed couple of sensational catches at gully, it was now time for captain Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Siraj to come to the party with one-handed screamers at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday (September30).

Also read: IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur's off stump with a peach (WATCH)

On Day 4 of the ongoing second Test in Kanpur, Rohit Sharma took a sensational catch to sent back Liton Das, while Siraj followed his skipper with an even better effort to dismiss Shakib Al Hasan.

In the 50th over of the match bowled by Siraj, Liton stepped out, hoping to hit over the mid-on fielder Rohit Sharma, but the 37-year-old timed his jump to perfection and plucked it out of the air with his right hand. The right-handed batsman couldn't get enough elevation and the Indian skipper produced a piece of magic to end Liton's stay at the crease for 13 (30).

Six overs later, Siraj too grabbed a splendid catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to dismiss Shakib. The left-handed batsman stepped out and tried to clear the boundary, but completely mistimed his shot and the ball ballooned up in the air.

Siraj, who was at mid-off, ran back couple of yards before diving backwards to take a one-handed scorcher. The 30-year-old couldn't get under the ball hence stretched his palms, arched his back and managed to take his hand behind his head to complete the catch.

At lunch, Bangladesh had reached 205 for the loss of six wickets. Mominul Haque is batting at 106 from 185 balls, including 17 furs and a six. The 33-year-old reached his 13th Test century in 172 deliveries. He is accompanied by Mehidy Hasan at the crease.

The first day of the second Test saw only 35 overs bowled, with Bangladesh at 107/3, because of persistent rain in Kanpur. Day 2 and Day 3 were washed out but the fourth day started brightly for team India with Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mushfiur Rahim in the 41st over.

Also read: IPL Retention: Has BCCI brought back uncapped player rule for MS Dhoni?

Latest Videos