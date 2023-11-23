"I feel disheartened": Mohammed Shami criticises Mitchell Marsh for disrespectful act with World Cup trophy

Mitchell Marsh's widely circulated photo, in which he casually placed his feet on the Cricket World Cup trophy after Australia's victory over India, has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Mohammed Shami. Expressing his disappointment, India's premier pacer, Mohammed Shami, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker for India in the Cricket World Cup, conveyed his displeasure over the incident. "I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami expressed to reporters on Thursday.

In a candid conversation, Shami also revealed his unconventional approach to pitch assessment. Unlike many bowlers who inspect pitches before a match, Shami prefers to gauge the conditions only when he is on the field.

"Generally, bowlers check the pitch after arriving at the ground. I never go close to the wicket because you will know how it behaves only when you bowl on it. Then why take the pressure? It's best to keep it simple, keep yourself relaxed, and only then you will perform better," explained Shami in a chat with PUMA India.

Reflecting on his initial exclusion from India's playing XI during the Cricket World Cup 2023, Shami shared insights into maintaining mental resilience after being benched for the first four matches. Despite the initial setback, Shami made a strong comeback, concluding the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with an impressive tally of 24 wickets in just seven matches, including three 5-wicket hauls and a crucial 4-for.

