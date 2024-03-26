Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    Punjab Kings' off-spinner Harpreet Brar shares his tactical approach after a standout performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, offering valuable insights into his strategy against top batters Kohli and Maxwell.

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    In a hard-fought battle, Punjab Kings succumbed to a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Despite the loss, Punjab Kings' off-spinner Harpreet Brar emerged as a standout performer, boasting impressive bowling figures of 2/13. Reflecting on his performance, Brar revealed his approach, stating, "I focused on constraining the run flow and managed to claim two crucial wickets in the process. By bowling a high number of dot balls, I aimed to build pressure on the batsmen, which eventually led to breakthroughs."

    Brar attributed some assistance from the pitch at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, emphasising the importance of bowling precise lengths in T20 cricket. He explained, "Choosing the right lengths is crucial in this format. I aimed to bowl deliveries outside the batsmen's hitting zones. The pitch conditions in Bengaluru offered some assistance, making it challenging for the batsmen to connect cleanly."

    Furthermore, Brar highlighted the team's strategy of adapting to the pitch conditions while batting, which influenced their bowling tactics. Looking ahead, he expressed his intent to maintain consistency in line and length during future matches.

    Punjab Kings will resume their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Saturday, seeking to bounce back from their recent defeat.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK's Stephen Fleming applauds Rachin Ravindra's debut brilliance ahead of clash with Gujarat Titans

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
