Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report

    England cricketer Rehan Ahmed encounters a visa obstacle, delaying his entry into India. The spinner was stopped at Hirasar airport in Rajkot due to a visa issue, prompting local authorities to grant a temporary 2-day visa.

    cricket England cricketer Rehan Ahmed faces Visa hurdle, delayed entry into India: Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    England spinner Rehan Ahmed encountered a visa issue that prevented his entry into India along with his teammates. This incident comes approximately 10 days after England spinner Shoaib Bashir faced a similar visa controversy. Rehan was halted at Hirasar airport in Rajkot during the 10-day break between the second and third Test matches in Abu Dhabi. The cricketer reportedly possessed only a single-entry visa, leading to his detention at the airport. Local authorities managed to grant him a 2-day visa as a temporary solution, urging the England camp to resolve the matter completely within the next two days.

    To clarify, a person with a single-entry visa is restricted from exiting and re-entering the country.

    Despite this setback, the England team expresses optimism that the issue will be fully resolved within the next 24 hours. Apart from Rehan, other squad members and support staff faced no problems and reached their hotel in Rajkot by Monday evening.

    “The England team has been advised to process the visa again, which will be happening in the next two days. The player was allowed to enter the country with the rest of the team and he will be appearing in practice on Tuesday,” stated a BCCI official, as reported by Hindustan Times.

    This marks the first instance of an international flight landing directly in Rajkot, prompting the setup of a temporary immigration counter. Officials from Jamnagar oversaw the situation. Out of the 31 members in the England contingent, only Rehan encountered visa-related issues.

    In contrast to Bashir, Rehan faced no complications during his initial entry into India with the rest of the England squad. With three more Tests in the series, England is keen to promptly resolve Rehan's visa issue, as the next match is scheduled to begin on February 15.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    N Srinivasan and Lalit Modi eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report snt

    Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report

    cricket Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium osf

    Australia sets sights on T20I clean sweep as clash with West Indies looms at the Perth stadium

    U19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Skipper Saharan, Musheer Khan and two other Indians in Team of the Tournament

    cricket Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH) osf

    Irfan Pathan hints at MS Dhoni's prolonged IPL stint beyond the 2024 season (WATCH)

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster snt

    Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket; says better to vacate spot for a youngster

    Recent Stories

    Sharad Pawar challenges Election Commission's NCP decision in Supreme Court gcw

    BREAKING: Sharad Pawar challenges Election Commission's NCP decision in Supreme Court

    Lal Salaam box office report: Rajinikanth's film sees massive decline RBA

    Lal Salaam box office report: Rajinikanth's film sees massive decline

    Kerala Assembly: MLA Shafi Parambil submits adjournment motion notice to address Supplyco crisis rkm

    Kerala Assembly: MLA Shafi Parambil submits adjournment motion notice to address Supplyco crisis

    N Srinivasan and Lalit Modi eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report snt

    Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan eye billion-pound investment in privatizing The Hundred cricket league: Report

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-402 February 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon