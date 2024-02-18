Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH)

Bangladesh's pace bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was swiftly taken to the hospital after sustaining a head injury during a training session with Comilla Victorians. The left-arm pacer was struck on the head by a shot from Litton Das in an adjacent net, resulting in bleeding. Immediate first aid was administered on-site before Mustafizur was transported to the hospital for further treatment in a standby ambulance.

CT scans conducted subsequently provided assurance that there was no internal bleeding. A media release from team physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal explained, "During practice, a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area, and we have worked with a compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital."

The statement further clarified, "After CT scan, we are satisfied that he's had only an external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now the surgical team has given him stitches to treat the open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio."

Also Read: 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot