Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH)

    Bangladesh's fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury during a training session with Comilla Victorians.

    cricket Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after head injury in training (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Bangladesh's pace bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was swiftly taken to the hospital after sustaining a head injury during a training session with Comilla Victorians. The left-arm pacer was struck on the head by a shot from Litton Das in an adjacent net, resulting in bleeding. Immediate first aid was administered on-site before Mustafizur was transported to the hospital for further treatment in a standby ambulance.

    CT scans conducted subsequently provided assurance that there was no internal bleeding. A media release from team physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal explained, "During practice, a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound at his parietal area, and we have worked with a compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial hospital."

    The statement further clarified, "After CT scan, we are satisfied that he's had only an external injury. There was no Intra-Cranial bleeding. Now the surgical team has given him stitches to treat the open wound. Now he is under close supervision of Comilla Victorians team physio."

    Also Read: 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 2:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot osf

    'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot snt

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Cricket fraternity applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal as centurion rocks England in Rajkot

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father

    Ravichandran Ashwin 500 Test wickets landmark: Cricket fraternity applauds India's milestone man; 'Anna' memes explodes snt

    Ashwin's 500 Test wickets landmark: Cricket fraternity applauds India's milestone man; 'Anna' memes explodes

    Recent Stories

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE anr

    Bramayugam: Kerala witnesses 140 additional shows on third day; Check collection details HERE

    No doubt PM Modi will retain power Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 AJR

    'No doubt, PM Modi will retain power': Amit Shah at BJP convention ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    SEXY photos: Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in black monkini with HOT plunging neckline RBA

    SEXY photos: Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in black monkini with HOT plunging neckline

    cricket 'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot osf

    'Bazball appreciates Jaisball': England applauds Jaiswal's double ton in Rajkot

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state anr

    Kerala: State disaster management issues advisory to public as temperature soars in state

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon