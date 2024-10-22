South Africa in driving seat; Bangladesh fights back to avoid innings defeat in first Test

Bangladesh fights to avoid an innings defeat against South Africa. Trailing by 101 runs after following on.

Bangladesh is fighting to avoid an innings defeat against South Africa. Following on after conceding a 202-run lead, Bangladesh ended day two at 101/3, still trailing by 101 runs. South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, replying to Bangladesh's 106. Kyle Verreynne's 114 led South Africa's charge, while Wiaan Mulder contributed 54. Taijul Islam took five wickets for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh lost the wickets of Shadman Islam (1), Mominul Haque (0), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (23) in their second innings. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets, and Keshav Maharaj claimed one. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31) are at the crease. South Africa started day two at 140/6. The Mulder-Verreynne partnership added 119 crucial runs. Verreynne's innings included two sixes and eight fours. Besides them, Dane Piedt scored 32. Keshav Maharaj (0) was the other wicket to fall, while Rabada (2) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Bangladesh, opting to bat first, were bowled out for 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj shared three wickets each to dismantle the Bangladesh batting lineup. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 30. Only four Bangladeshi batsmen reached double figures. Besides Mahmudul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (11), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13), and Taijul Islam (16) were the others to reach double figures.

Shadman Islam (0), Mominul Haque (4), Najmul Hossain Shanto (7), and Liton Das (1) disappointed. Jaker Ali (2), Nayeem Hasan (8), and Shadman Islam (0) were also dismissed. Bangladesh came into this series on the back of a series defeat against India.

