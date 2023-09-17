Asia Cup 2023 Final: India battles Sri Lanka for Cricket glory in Colombo showdown

In a thrilling showdown set against the backdrop of Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the Asia Cup 2023 Final on September 17.

In the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Final, Team India is set to face off against Sri Lanka in Colombo. These two teams, with a combined total of 13 Asian titles, will compete for the championship. Sri Lanka, known for their ability to unexpectedly reach the tournament final, caused a stir by defeating Pakistan by two wickets in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format. India has secured seven titles, while Sri Lanka has won six. This clash promises to be intriguing as both teams strive to add another title to their illustrious history.

Date and Venue:

The Asia Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 17, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Match Start Time:

The action will commence at 3 PM IST, with the toss set for 2:30 PM IST.

Live Telecast:

You can catch the live telecast of the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming:

For those looking to stream the game online, the India vs. Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

