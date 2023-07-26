Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins declares fitness ahead of fifth Test; updates on Starc and Marsh for the Oval Test

Australian cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has declared himself fit and ready to play in the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

Ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that he is fit to play. He has been an integral part of the team, featuring in every Test for Australia since the WTC Final against India at The Oval from June 7-11. Cummins will be participating in his sixth Test within a span of eight weeks. Additionally, he has also given an update on the fitness of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh, stating that both players are match fit for the upcoming Test.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, a victory margin of 3-1 would secure an Ashes series win for them. This would mark their first Ashes victory in England in the last 22 years. It's worth noting that they have already retained the urn after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

Concerning the players' fitness, Starc had faced shoulder issues after an awkward landing during the Old Trafford Test last week, while Marsh had to spend some time off the field due to soreness. Cummins expressed confidence that everyone should be fine for the final Test, including Todd Murphy, who might be given an opportunity to play. Considering Marsh's good form, Murphy's inclusion might lead to Cameron Green being benched for the final match.

Regarding Mitchell Marsh, Cummins mentioned that he is feeling pretty good and they expect him to be able to bowl in the upcoming Test.

Mitchell Marsh was “feeling pretty good. We’ll give it another 24 hours, but we expect he’d be able to bowl,” Cummins said.

Cummins also revealed that Nathan Lyon's impressive track record at The Oval is a factor being considered in the decision to give Todd Murphy a chance in the final Test. Lyon has taken 14 wickets at an average of 24 in four Tests at the venue. He also expressed satisfaction with Mitchell Starc's progress in playing regular Test cricket for Australia. Starc has now played 81 Test matches, making him the second-most capped Australian player after Glenn McGrath, who played 124 Tests.

“He’s got something going on there. But he’s come out and bowled [at Old Trafford]. We weren’t really sure about it. He’s got a history with it right now” Cummins said of Starc’s shoulder.