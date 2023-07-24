Ashes 2023: James Anderson cost England the Ashes urn, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan voices concerns over James Anderson's selection in the fourth Ashes Test, stating that the cricket legend's underwhelming bowling form might have cost England the match and series.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, has expressed his belief that James Anderson's inclusion in the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford may have cost England both the match and the series. According to Vaughan, Anderson's performance in the series so far has been lackluster, with the veteran struggling to make an impact and find success in picking up wickets.

Despite being rested in the previous match, which England won at Headingley, Anderson returned to his homeground with high hopes but failed to deliver the desired results. Taking the new ball from the James Anderson End, he ended the match with figures of 1 for 81 in 37 overs, conceding more runs than expected. Throughout the three matches he has played in this series, Anderson has managed to pick up only four wickets at an average of 76.75, which is far from his usual standards. Notably, the renowned bowler has not won an Ashes series since 2015, raising concerns about his current form.

While acknowledging Anderson's legendary status in the game and the sentimental value attached to his selection, Vaughan pointed out that such sentiments might have influenced the decision and had an adverse effect on the team's overall performance. He suggested that considering young and promising quick bowler Josh Tongue, who made a strong impact in the one game he played, could have been a better option compared to Anderson.

Vaughan further observed that Anderson seemed to have lost some of the previous spark and speed he was known for, highlighting that Chris Woakes exhibited better movement at a similar pace. This raised questions about whether Anderson's current performance justifies his place in the squad, leading Vaughan to advise the England team to explore other options for future matches.

"Jimmy, in the three Test matches that he's played in this series, has just had no impact at all. I don't remember him getting a key wicket at any stage and that's very unlike Jimmy Anderson.

About Anderson's retirement, Vaughan said that the seamer deserves to go out on his own terms and should continue to play.

"Robert Key [England's managing director] will deal with that very professionally. I don't think he's the kind of guy who will go up to Jimmy and say, 'Oh, by the way, you're not going to get another contract.' I think if Jimmy Anderson wants to carry on, England will work a way that [will allow him to] carry on,” Vaughan added