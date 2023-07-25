India captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives two-match suspension for aggressive behaviour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken decisive action against India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her aggressive behaviour during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken strong action against India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her aggressive conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh. Following two separate breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct, Kaur has been suspended for the next two international matches. The first incident occurred when she expressed frustration by hitting the wickets with her bat after being dismissed during the match in Dhaka. Additionally, Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record for the Level 2 offense.

"She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision"," the ICC said.

Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match" when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match.

"The Indian captain admitted the offences and agreed to the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing, and the penalties were implemented promptly," the ICC said..

A Level 2 breach usually results in a penalty of 50 to 100 percent of the player's match fee and three or four demerit points. On the other hand, a Level 1 breach incurs a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the player's match fee and one or two demerit points.

In Kaur's case, her accumulation of four demerit points translated into two suspension points, resulting in her suspension from either one Test match or two ODIs or two T20Is, depending on what comes first for the team.

